LUMVIA Coffee Table Prototype Pairs a Customizable Mosaic With Hidden Drawers

Choosing a coffee table usually means choosing a finish you’ll be living with for years. LUMVIA leaves that decision open a little longer, with interchangeable mosaic tiles that let you change the tabletop’s pattern instead of replacing the furniture. Developed by Romania’s mkt, the coffee table prototype puts that freedom inside a solid oak frame, with hidden storage underneath for the less decorative things.

The top has a hexagonal outline, with a broad wooden border surrounding 24 triangular tiles. Those repeated shapes give every arrangement a common structure, even when the colors change completely. You could group similar shades together or scatter contrasting pieces across the surface, turning the same geometry into a quiet backdrop or something that competes with the coffee cups for your attention.

Designer: mkt

There’s more to the customization than picking a favorite color, of course. Ceramic and glass provide different material options, while the lines between the tiles can be black or white. Dark separators make the individual triangles more pronounced against pale pieces; lighter ones soften that contrast. Even before rearranging anything, changing those lines alters how strongly the mosaic announces itself in a room.

That flexibility becomes particularly appealing when the rest of the room changes. A new rug might make yesterday’s tabletop feel a little too busy, while a neutral sofa could leave space for a bolder composition. LUMVIA’s removable tiles are intended to accommodate those shifts, letting owners revise the pattern over time rather than treating the original selection as a permanent decorating commitment.

The geometry continues underneath, where triangular drawers offer somewhere to tuck away the small objects that tend to collect around a sofa. Their shape follows the mosaic above, rather than introducing a rectangular box below it. There’s a practical tradeoff here, though: an angular compartment won’t suit everything, even if it gives keys or other small belongings a place away from the tabletop.

Both the drawers and the grid supporting the tiles are 3D-printed, placing digital manufacturing beneath the more familiar wood, ceramic, and glass. The approach gives the repeated triangular forms a role in construction as well as decoration. A separate wood version uses interlocking wooden tiles, offering another way to build a pattern without introducing ceramic or glass into the surface.

Still, a surface that invites rearranging also needs to work when you’re setting down a hot drink. Some tiles have recessed triangular details, while others are plain, making the choice about texture as well as color. How those pieces sit together, stay in place, and handle everyday spills will matter just as much as the pleasure of choosing which triangle goes where next.

LUMVIA remains a customizable prototype rather than a mass-produced table, and its configurator includes a step for selecting extra tiles. Having spare pieces could let you test different combinations without replacing the whole set every time your tastes change. You’ll still need somewhere to keep all the triangles that aren’t on display, though. Even a coffee table makeover can leave you with leftovers.