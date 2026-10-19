The Tinde Tiny House Gives Its Covered Porch a Dramatic A-Frame Roof

The Tinde’s most distinctive space sits outside its front door. A steeply pitched roof stretches over a generous covered porch, giving this tiny house the entrance of a woodland cabin. Built by South Carolina’s Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the customizable park model measures 48 feet long and 14 feet wide, with a main-floor bedroom, a loft, and a flexible bonus room.

That porch gives the home a place to spread out without enclosing every available inch. In the photographed build, pale siding and dark railings frame the deck, while wood lining beneath the roof brings warmth to the entrance. The unusually sharp roofline dominates the front elevation, with a taller, more conventional volume rising behind it to accommodate the interior’s upper level.

Designer: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

Inside, the extra width allows a living room furnished with a sofa, coffee table, and separate armchair. A built-in counter with stool seating provides a spot for meals or laptop work without introducing another freestanding table. The arrangement leaves the central floor comparatively open, an important distinction in a home where the living area also handles circulation between the entrance and kitchen.

The kitchen gathers an oven, four-burner propane cooktop, microwave, and refrigerator into a compact working area, supported by overhead and lower cabinetry. Farther back, the bathroom includes a bathtub and shower combination, vanity, and flushing toilet. A separate bedroom keeps the primary sleeping space downstairs, so occupants don’t have to climb to the loft every night. That makes the upstairs accommodation an option rather than a daily obligation.

The bonus room offers the most consequential choice in the floor plan. Sweet-Haus lists potential uses including bunks, laundry, an office, or storage, allowing buyers to prioritize the activity that would otherwise crowd the main living space. The company says the bedroom, loft, and bonus room can accommodate up to six sleepers, depending on configuration. That’s sleeping capacity, rather than six equally private bedrooms.

There are useful distinctions between the available configurations. The bonus room comes as an open space, with single upper-bunk and double-bunk arrangements listed as upgrades. Bathroom options include a tub-shower or a walk-in shower without an upcharge. These decisions matter more than a paint selection: each changes how the limited interior can serve a household, particularly when guests, laundry, and working from home compete for space.

Sweet-Haus currently lists a starting price of $131,000 for the Tinde, while its options page identifies the dramatic A-frame roof as a $15,000 upgrade. Buyers should distinguish the photographed cabin from the base specification. Its appeal is clear: the design devotes substantial space to gathering, indoors and out, while leaving one small room available for whatever the household needs most.