Huawei MatePad Pro 12” Review: Stunning Hardware, One Familiar Caveat

PROS:

Gorgeous PaperMatte display



Very thin and light formfactor



Big battery



Good speaker

CONS:

No built-in Google Play Store



Long-term software support remains unclear

RATINGS: AESTHETICS ERGONOMICS PERFORMANCE SUSTAINABILITY / REPAIRABILITY VALUE FOR MONEY EDITOR'S QUOTE: The MatePad Pro 12" is stylish, light, and lovely to use, with a PaperMatte display that does a lot of the heavy lifting.

Huawei’s tablet lineup is not doing itself many favors right now. The names suggest one thing, the products suggest another, and if you are just a normal person trying to work out which model is which, the whole range can feel oddly muddled. The MatePad Air sounds like it should be the lighter, breezier option, yet the MatePad Pro 12″ is actually the one that feels lighter and more effortless in the hand.

The MatePad Pro Max, by contrast, is much easier to understand. It is the big brother in the family, and it looks the part too, with a very similar design language to the MatePad Pro 12″. That makes this tablet feel like the middle child in Huawei’s lineup, not in a bad way, but in the sense that it sits between the easy-to-place Max and the more confusingly named Air.

Designer: Huawei

The good news is that the product itself is much easier to understand than the naming. The MatePad Pro 12″ is a slim, striking tablet that clearly wants to be useful as well as beautiful. It aims to cover work, entertainment, note-taking, and creative play in one polished package, and for the most part, it succeeds by being pleasant to use rather than merely impressive on paper.

Aesthetics

The MatePad Pro 12″ looks a lot like a smaller MatePad Pro Max, which is no bad thing. The two share the same slim, polished design language, and that gives the Pro 12″ an immediately premium feel. If anything, this size makes the look more approachable. It still has that high-end flagship polish, just in a form that feels a little less dramatic and easier to live with.

Both tablets come in Blue and Space Gray, and the Blue version I received is especially attractive. It has a soft shimmer finish that catches the light nicely without tipping into anything too flashy or fussy. There is also a nice contrast between the shimmer back panel and the glossy side frame, while the slightly rounded edges keep the tablet from feeling too sharp or severe. Together with the circular camera bump, these details give the design a bit more warmth and character without taking away from its clean, premium feel.

Ergonomics

For a 12-inch tablet, the MatePad Pro 12″ is impressively easy to handle. It measures about 10.4 x 6.8 inches (264.2 x 172.9 mm) and is just 0.19 inches thick (4.7 mm), but at 454g, or about 1 pound, it feels lighter in the hand than its size suggests. That makes a real difference in daily use. It is easy enough to hold one-handed for short stretches, and it never feels as cumbersome as some larger tablets do.

Just as importantly, it does not feel flimsy. Despite how thin and light it is, the MatePad Pro 12″ still feels solid and premium in the hand. That balance matters, because a tablet this slim could easily have tipped into feeling delicate. Instead, it feels refined without feeling fragile.

I also received the optional Huawei Glide Keyboard, which weighs 399g, or about 14.1 ounces, and turns the tablet into something much closer to a compact laptop. The typing experience is good, and one detail I especially appreciated is the way the keyboard neatly nests the stylus. It gives the pen a proper place to sit, which means there is less chance of it going missing while you are carrying the tablet around. Small touches like that make the whole setup feel more thought through.

That said, the keyboard is not perfect. The touchpad is a little too easy to trigger, and I often found myself accidentally brushing it while typing, so I ended up turning off Tap to Click. There is also only one viewing angle, which limits flexibility a bit, and the keyboard is not backlit. None of these issues are deal-breakers on their own, but together they make the accessory feel a little less polished than the tablet itself.

Performance

The display of the MatePad Pro 12″ is the obvious star. Huawei’s PaperMatte screens remain one of the company’s best ideas, and that is true here as well. The 12-inch OLED panel looks sharp, bright, and vibrant, while the slim 3.5mm bezels help give it a more immersive feel. Huawei has also embedded the front camera neatly into that thin border, which keeps the front looking clean and uninterrupted rather than broken up by a notch or thicker framing.

What really makes the screen stand out, though, is the PaperMatte finish. Huawei’s PaperMatte displays have impressed me before, and this one is no exception. The matte treatment cuts down on glare without making the panel look flat or dull, which is not always easy to pull off. Huawei says anti-reflection performance is 30 percent better than the previous generation, and that feels believable in everyday use. Even in bright environments, the screen comes remarkably close to reflection-free, and with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, it stays comfortable for reading, browsing, and longer work sessions without constantly fighting the light.

The speakers are another pleasant surprise. The MatePad Pro 12″ uses a four-speaker setup, and for something this thin and light, it gets plenty loud and has more bass presence than you might expect, which gives music, dialogue, and video a bit more body than a device this slim really ought to manage. It never quite feels like the sound is coming from such a small and thin tablet. The audio can get a little sharp at times, especially at higher volume, but for casual listening and streaming, it still does a very good job.

Battery life has been solid in my use. The MatePad Pro 12″ packs a 10,400mAh battery, and in a fairly normal day of writing, emails, keeping up with my team on Slack, web browsing, and YouTube, it got through to the end of the day without me worrying too much about battery. Huawei rates it for up to 14.7 hours of local video playback, and there is also 40W reverse charging if you need to top up another device.

Software is where the MatePad Pro 12″ becomes a more conditional recommendation. The tablet runs Harmony OS 4.3 out of the box, and there is no built-in support for the Google Play Store or Google Mobile Services here, and while there are workarounds, there is no guarantee every app you rely on will work exactly as expected. That is the main thing potential buyers need to understand going in. The hardware is easy to appreciate straight away. The software side asks for a bit more patience and flexibility.

Huawei’s AppGallery does offer options like GBox, which can help you access apps that depend on Google services, but the experience is not always seamless. In my testing, GBox did not support split-screen, which felt limiting on a tablet that is otherwise clearly built for multitasking. I had better luck with apps downloaded through Aurora, which did work in split-screen, but that still leaves you deciding how comfortable you are relying on third-party app sources. For some people, that will be a manageable compromise. For others, it will be reason enough to hesitate.

On the plus side, Huawei’s own built-in apps for productivity and creativity are genuinely quite capable. GoPaint, in particular, feels feature-rich, with a wide variety of brushes and granular control over how they behave. There are also more ambitious tools like animation, which appears to build movement from your layers, and a timelapse feature that lets you replay a drawing from start to finish. Even if not everyone will use those tools seriously, they help the app feel more than just a token extra.

The Notes app is also packed with features, including AI handwriting-to-text. In my case, the results were not always perfectly accurate, but that may say as much about my handwriting as it does about the software. Either way, it is another example of Huawei putting real effort into its own app ecosystem. So while the lack of built-in Google support remains the bigger issue, the tablet’s first-party software is stronger than you might expect.

Sustainability

Sustainability is not the strongest part of Huawei’s pitch here, at least not from the information currently available. There is plenty of talk about thinness, portability, and productivity, but much less about things like recycled materials, repairability, or broader environmental commitments. More notably, Huawei has not made any official statement about how long the MatePad Pro 12″ will receive software support, which makes it harder to judge the tablet’s long-term value from a sustainability point of view.

What Huawei does emphasize is durability. The company says the MatePad Pro 12″ offers 50 percent better bend resistance than the previous generation, which is a meaningful improvement for a device this thin. A tablet that is less likely to flex or fail in everyday use is at least more likely to stay in service longer. That is not the same thing as a full sustainability strategy, but it still counts for something.

Value

Value is where the MatePad Pro 12″ becomes more complicated. Pricing starts at €1,199, or about $1,330, for the 12GB and 256GB model with a folio cover, rises to €1,299, or roughly $1,440, with the Glide Keyboard, and reaches €1,449, or around $1,610, for the 12GB and 512GB version with the keyboard. For context, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage starts at $1,199 in the U.S., so Huawei is clearly pricing this in direct flagship territory.

Judged purely on hardware, the MatePad Pro 12″ feels convincingly premium. It is slim, light, beautifully made, and fitted with an excellent display. The problem is that the software caveats do not disappear just because the hardware is this polished. The lack of built-in support for the Google Play Store or Google Mobile Services still makes this a more selective recommendation than the price might suggest. If you are already comfortable with Huawei’s ecosystem, the value makes more sense. If not, the asking price may feel harder to justify.

Verdict

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12″ makes its strongest case through hardware. It is slim, light, beautifully made, and fitted with a PaperMatte display that remains one of Huawei’s real strengths. The speakers are better than you might expect from something this thin, battery life has been solid in my use, and the overall experience feels properly premium. It is the kind of tablet that makes a strong first impression and, for the most part, keeps earning it.

What stops it from being an easy recommendation is software. There is no built-in support for the Google Play Store or Google Mobile Services, and while workarounds exist, they are still workarounds. For buyers already comfortable with Huawei’s ecosystem, that may be manageable. For everyone else, it adds friction to a tablet that is otherwise polished and appealing. The MatePad Pro 12″ is a very good piece of hardware, but it is not the most straightforward premium tablet to buy.