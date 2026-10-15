This coin-sized titanium tape measure handles straight lines, curves, and looks like jet-engine stock

Grade 5 titanium (Ti-6Al-4V) is the alloy of jet engine compressor blades, surgical implants, and aerospace fasteners. It has a tensile strength of nearly 1000 MPa and weighs about half as much as stainless steel. COMANDI-Corres decided to use it for a tape measure. Bold move, honestly. But the logic tracks: if something is going to live permanently in your coin pocket, the material really can’t be the thing that fails first. And there’s something deeply satisfying about carrying a piece of aerospace hardware in your jeans while you’re measuring whether a new couch fits through your front door.

The RolTine 2.0 is that piece of hardware, coin-sized at 46mm wide and 18mm thick, machined from solid Grade 5 titanium by COMANDI-Corres out of Kowloon. Inside, a 150cm retractable flexible tape measure automatically retracts after use, offering convenient, hands-free measuring whenever you need it. On the surface, a precision rolling wheel with micro-ball bearings features a fixed 150mm circumference, allowing you to measure continuously along curves, irregular contours, and complex surfaces where rigid rulers fall short. That bearing assembly is also where the fidget magic lives; spin it between your fingers and it hums with a satisfying smoothness that’s genuinely hard to put down. CNC-engraved markings go straight into the metal, an N52 neodymium magnet docks it to steel surfaces, and optional tritium vials in six colors keep it glowing in the dark.

Designer: COMANDI-Corres

Click Here to Buy Now: $75 $130 (42% off). Hurry, only 25/300 left! Raised over $115,000.

COMANDI eliminated the manual retraction button for version 2.0, replacing it with an internal spring mechanism and tuned damping that snaps the tape back smooth and hands-free. In the original RolTine, retracting required a manual button press. Version 2.0 eliminates the button entirely, engineering an internal spring-loaded mechanism that snaps back smooth and hands-free. The spring is calibrated specifically to avoid the violent, finger-catching snapback of a standard steel contractor tape, which sounds minor until one of those things whips across your knuckle. The tape packs a full 150cm (60 inches) into an ultra-compact body, easily covering all your daily measurement needs. It’s laser-etched with metric on one side and imperial on the other, so you switch seamlessly between measurement systems with a simple flip. Zero math required.

Side A of the chassis is a precision rolling ruler with a fixed 150mm circumference wheel, upgraded from the spring-detent of V1.0 to high-precision miniature rolling bearings that eliminate friction and gritty drag, allowing the wheel to glide across any surface like ice. Roll it along a contour, count your full rotations, add the partial dial reading, and you have an exact measurement of a curved surface that would otherwise require a sewing tape and a lot of hopeful optimism. Woodworkers, architects, model makers, and fashion designers are the obvious audience, but anyone who has tried to measure a cylindrical object with a rigid ruler will get it immediately. The formula stays intuitive: total length equals full rotations multiplied by the base circumference, plus the partial dial reading. The rolling dial comes metric by default, with an imperial version available as a $1 add-on.

The micro-ball bearing assembly that enables smooth curve rolling also makes RolTine 2.0 one of the most satisfying objects to spin between your fingers. Tuned with high-precision miniature ball bearings, the core spins effortlessly with a faint, crisp mechanical hum. The outer edge is CNC-machined with deeply engraved aggressive micro-knurling that provides maximum mechanical traction, ensuring a rock-solid, zero-slip grip even when working with oily hands or wearing gloves. When COMANDI first put the original RolTine into people’s hands, something unexpected happened. They didn’t just use it to measure; they kept reaching for it. The smooth pull. The controlled retraction. The satisfying mechanical motion. People found themselves pulling it out, letting it retract, and doing it again simply because it felt good.

Precision 5-axis CNC cutouts shed unnecessary chassis weight while exposing the mechanical core beneath, and the open-frame architecture prevents debris buildup while catching ambient light as it spins, delivering raw, uncompromised industrial aesthetics. As you pull the tape, the inner liner spins in perfect sync with the internal spindle, and light refracts through the hollow frame, creating a mesmerizing fluid light effect. COMANDI built this skeleton architecture to be functional first, but the visual result reads more like a mechanical watch movement than a tape measure. The inner liner comes in Glacial Blue or Electric Yellow, anodized to perfection, adding a vivid contrast to the raw Grade 5 Titanium shell.

The N52 neodymium magnet embedded on Side B is a detail I appreciate more the longer I think about it. Embedded with an industrial-grade N52 Neodymium Magnet, RolTine 2.0 delivers a crisp, tactile snap and powerful holding force, locking firmly onto any ferrous surface and staying rock-solid without sliding, even under heavy workshop vibrations. Toolboxes, machinery, cabinet walls, car chassis, PC cases: it holds across all of them. Unlike conventional tape measures with printed or painted scales that rub off over time, all skeletonized cutouts and measurement scales are CNC-machined directly into the titanium chassis, with markings integrated into the metal itself, guaranteeing lifetime readability. Optional tritium vials, self-powered by continuous tritium decay with zero batteries and 24/7 perpetual glow for 10-plus years, or luminous vials that absorb ambient light for a brilliant night glow, are both available in six colors.

RolTine 2.0 sits at approximately $69 for a single unit, discounted heavily from its $130 MSRP. The rolling dial comes metric by default, with an imperial upgrade available for a single dollar if you prefer inches throughout. Tritium and luminous vials are optional add-ons, self-installable into the pre-machined chassis slots. RolTine 2.0 ships globally starting February 2027, and once the campaign is over, the tape measure will be available on the comandi.us website for its $130 MSRP.

Click Here to Buy Now: $75 $130 (42% off). Hurry, only 25/300 left! Raised over $115,000.