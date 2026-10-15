This compact phone accessory gives you a stand, tripod, and grip in one

Using a phone hands-free often means propping it against a stack of books, finding a suitable stand, or asking someone else to take a picture. A-Tech’s OmniGrip offers a simpler alternative, combining a kickstand, mini tripod, and handheld grip in a single foldable accessory. It is designed for people who regularly use their phones for watching videos, making calls, and capturing photos without wanting to carry several separate attachments.

OmniGrip features an aluminum alloy body with silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) elements. Measuring 3.82 × 2.28 inches and weighing 68.5 grams, it has a compact form that can fit into a pocket or small bag. Its foldable construction allows the accessory to switch between different configurations as needed. For as low as $37, the accessory is a steal for content creators.

Designer: A-Tech

The attachment uses a magnetic connection compatible with MagSafe-style phone setups. It can attach directly to compatible phones and cases, while devices without magnetic compatibility may need a suitable magnetic ring or case. This makes it important to check the phone’s compatibility before purchasing.

In stand mode, the OmniGrip props up a phone at adjustable viewing angles. This is useful for keeping a screen visible during video calls, following a recipe while cooking, or watching content at a desk. The ability to reposition the stand also makes it easier to switch between portrait and landscape orientations, depending on the task.

For photography, the accessory unfolds into a mini tripod. Its adjustable legs are designed to support the phone on different surfaces, while silicone feet help keep the setup in place. This configuration is suited to group pictures, time-lapse recordings, and stationary video capture when holding the phone is impractical. It is intended for everyday use rather than replacing a full-size tripod for professional shoots or elevated camera angles.

The third configuration turns the OmniGrip into a handheld grip. The stand folds down by 180 degrees to create a handle, giving users another way to hold their phones while taking selfies or recording video. This can be particularly useful when travelling or filming short clips on the move.

The utilitarian accessory’s main idea is to make switching between these uses straightforward. Instead of carrying a separate stand for a desk and a tripod for occasional photography, users can keep one accessory attached to their phone or pack it away when it is not needed.

For people who rely on their smartphones throughout the day, the OmniGrip offers a practical way to adapt the device to different situations. Its compact, multi-position design prioritizes convenience over the height and specialized controls of dedicated camera equipment, making it a suitable option for everyday phone use.