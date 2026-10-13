KUXIU D5 Charges 3 Devices Without Taking Over Your Desk

There are a lot of people who have more than two devices that constantly need charging throughout the day. Our workspaces are littered with different charging cables, power adapters, and all kinds of charging paraphernalia, aside from our usual work stuff. The advent of wireless chargers has been a welcome development for those whose devices support them and who don’t want their desks littered with all sorts of things. Having something that can charge more than your phone and looks good while doing it is also a bonus.

The KUXIU D5 Qi2.2 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is one of those devices that I’d welcome to my desk, and it now comes in burgundy as well. It’s a functional device for charging your compatible smartphone, Apple Watch, and earbuds, but it’s also well-designed enough that you won’t want to hide it when you’re not charging anything. It also has a real-time display of charging information, so you won’t have to guess whether your devices are receiving power.

Brand: KUXIU

One of the nice things about this wireless charger, aside from the fact that you can charge three devices at once, is that you’ll be able to see things like input voltage, current, and power on the display. It also shows the individual charging status of your smartphone, Apple Watch, and earbuds if you’re charging them all at the same time. You can even turn that same display into a desk clock if you want to check the time somewhere other than your phone or laptop screen. You just have to connect the charger to your phone via Bluetooth to sync the time. The display even has animated expressions to keep you company as you work.

The phone platform where you place your device as it charges can sit flat or tilt upward, depending on how you want to use it. It also means it can serve as a viewing stand in case you still need to look at your phone while it’s charging. The watch charging module, meanwhile, extends from the side and can also be retracted when not in use. Just press and hold the touch button to activate the motorized mechanism, so the dock won’t be a permanent protrusion when it isn’t needed.

The wireless charging station also has an active cooling fan, which KUXIU says is designed to reduce charging temperatures and help prevent heat-related slowdowns. You can also turn the fan off manually, which gives you a choice about running it on your desk or nightstand. That doesn’t mean it can guarantee that your devices will never overheat. Apple notes that an iPhone’s software may limit charging above 80% if the battery gets too warm.

On the charging side, KUXIU lists up to 25W for compatible phones, with separate 5W outputs for the Apple Watch and earbuds. The important phrase here is “up to”: your phone needs to support that charging rate, so older devices won’t automatically get the full 25W. The watch module is specifically for Apple Watch, rather than a universal smartwatch charger. Your earbuds will also need a wireless-charging case, so it’s worth checking your everyday devices before buying.

The burgundy color is a nice change from the usual black or white charging accessories, and the gold-toned side accent gives the little station some contrast. Its body measures about 2.91 by 2.95 by 4.25 inches, making its base roughly three inches square. KUXIU also includes a 45W power adapter and a one-meter charging cable, so you won’t have to go looking for a suitable adapter before you can put it to work.

For me, the appeal is having a place for those three devices without having three separate chargers taking over the desk. I’d still want to keep the display useful rather than distracting, but being able to see what’s charging and tuck the watch dock away makes this a more thoughtful desktop companion.