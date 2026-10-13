Tilta’s modular iPhone case lets you swap a card holder for a kickstand

Phone cases have become accessories with accessories, from folding stands to little wallets stuck on the back. Useful as those extras can be, you might not want the same arrangement every day. To address that need, Tilta’s Khronos Core Limited Edition Kit offers four interchangeable backplates for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, changing its everyday functions without replacing the metal frame itself.

The case starts with a single block of aluminum, shaped through CNC machining rather than molded into a soft cover. Recessed panel outlines and an angular camera surround give it a distinctly mechanical appearance. Burgundy makes that character particularly noticeable, while Glacier, Lunar Silver, and Titanium Gray offer alternatives. That last name describes a color, of course, not a different metal hiding underneath.

Designer: Tilta

The Kickstand Backplate combines a folding support with a silicone finger ring, keeping two familiar additions in one panel. Prop the phone up for a video call, then use the ring when you’re holding it again. This plate also comes with the standard case. The kit’s other three backplates are what make the tool-free swapping system worth exploring beyond that initial setup.

The Ring Backplate replaces that setup with a metal finger ring that rotates through 360 degrees. You can change its angle as you reposition the phone, rather than having your grip follow a fixed loop. Interchangeable number tags give the panel a more personal touch. They look a little like an equipment label, except you’re choosing the numbers rather than reading specifications.

Personalization takes a rather different turn with the Transparent Backplate, which has a windowed compartment for photographs and small keepsakes. Your phone might already contain thousands of pictures, but this gives one of them a place outside the screen. A printed family photo can stay visible without waking the display, bringing something sentimental to an exterior that otherwise resembles professional camera equipment.

The Card Holder Backplate is less about decoration and more about leaving something at home. A latched cover encloses space for up to three cards, enough for an ID, bank card, and transit pass. That could spare you a separate wallet on a short outing. Losing the phone would also mean losing those cards, so keeping everything together has its own compromise.

The kit also includes short and long straps, with magnetic quick-release connections and multiple mounting points on the frame. Use the shorter option for everyday carrying, or wear the phone across your body with the longer one. That’s handy when you’re carrying bags and have nowhere convenient to put the phone, although turning it into a dangling accessory won’t suit every outfit or activity.

Of course, buying the complete kit means paying for choices you might not use. The US list price is $249, with a current $224.10 sale price. Leave three backplates in a drawer, and most of that flexibility stays there too. If all you want is a folding stand, the standard case already includes it, without three spare backplates taking up room at home.