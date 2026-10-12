FUSEBOOX’s Hidden Home Office Slides Away After Work

Putting a laptop away doesn’t solve every problem with working from home. A video call still needs some privacy, and recording a voiceover beside the dishwasher is a negotiation nobody particularly wants. I like furniture that helps a room do more, but a folding desk only addresses half the issue. Sometimes the missing piece is a door.

FUSEBOOX, designed by Czech architect Vojtěch Kolínský of Prague studio Indivizual, proposes a home office that slides out when needed and retracts into the surrounding interior afterward. It’s a built-in acoustic workspace, presented at DesignBlok 2026, rather than another freestanding booth asking for permanent floor space. The problem it tackles is straightforward: finding somewhere to concentrate without dedicating an entire room to it.

Designer: Vojtěch Kolínský

The module has three positions. Open, it works as a desk within the larger room, so you can stay connected to whatever’s happening around you. Extended and closed, it becomes a private enclosure intended to reduce noise traveling in and out. Retracted, the workspace disappears behind its exterior panels. A custom-developed mechanism handles extension and retraction automatically, according to the maker. That’s a more useful distinction than simply calling it a disappearing desk.

In the supplied images, the interior looks invitingly domestic. Pale wood-grain surfaces, textured wall panels, a narrow shelf, and warm lighting surround a compact desk. The exhibition setup includes a microphone and a metronome, while another image shows a guitar mounted above the worktop. Those details suggest a space for practicing and making things, not merely surviving the next calendar invitation. I’d rather see that than a miniature corporate meeting room.

The acoustic ambition deserves a closer look. FUSEBOOX describes a multilayer construction with sealed contact edges that limits sound transmission, alongside treatment intended to control reflections and reverberation inside. In practical terms, keeping household noise out and reducing echo around a microphone are separate jobs, and the design aims to address both. The supplied release promises studio-quality sound, but provides no measured isolation figures or independent testing to establish that claim.

Ventilation and adjustable lighting are included, with the website specifying variable brightness and color temperature. These are sensible priorities for a small enclosed workspace. I’d want airflow and lighting considered alongside the moving panels, because a booth that looks good from the couch still has to make sense from the chair. The tall glazed side panels visible in the images also keep the enclosure from looking like an opaque cabinet.

The hidden position is the strongest part of the idea for me. Closing a laptop leaves the desk, cables, and unfinished work in view. Closing up an entire workspace could give the living room a more convincing end to the workday. That isn’t a promise of better productivity or instant relaxation. It’s a physical boundary you can see, which feels more useful than another reminder to log off.

Of course, the module doesn’t manufacture extra square footage. Its built-in portion still occupies space, and the extended enclosure needs clear floor area in front. A coffee table or an awkward circulation path could complicate the arrangement. I see it as borrowing space at different times, rather than making space disappear. That makes the surrounding room layout just as important as the mechanism.

FUSEBOOX is designed and made in the Czech Republic, with configurable layouts, materials, fittings, upholstery, and exterior finishes. The company plans to open preorders in January 2027; prices and detailed dimensions haven’t been published yet. Those omissions matter for anyone picturing it at home. A custom built-in belongs in a renovation conversation, and renters would need to discuss installation with their landlord.

I’m drawn to the restraint of the proposal. The images suggest you could finish the exterior to read as ordinary cabinetry, leaving the more elaborate engineering behind it. A home office doesn’t always need to announce itself from across the room. If the acoustics and installation prove convincing, FUSEBOOX could offer something genuinely useful: a place to work, followed by permission to stop looking at it.