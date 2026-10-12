A Bamboo Music Center Spans Up to 49 Feet Without Columns

A column in the middle of a music hall means someone has to look around it. That’s a practical problem to solve before worrying about how dramatic the ceiling looks. At the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research in Chennai, India, Ekarth Studio uses bamboo vaults to create spans of up to 49 feet without interior columns. The structure makes room for people to gather, while giving them a roof worth looking up at.

The completed, 10,000-square-foot center at IIT Madras addresses another challenge: bringing music education, research, rehearsal, and recording into one setting. Named for composer Ilaiyaraaja, it belongs to the university’s “Music for All” initiative, whose research interests include acoustics, artificial intelligence, sound synthesis, and instrument design. That’s an unusually broad assignment for a music building. It needs places for focused work, but also room for different disciplines to meet without every encounter becoming a scheduled appointment.

Designer: Ekarth Studio

The roofs give those activities a recognizable home. Ekarth Studio drew their geometry from Bel Patra, the three-part leaf associated with Lord Shiva. Interconnected vaults translate that reference into canopies that rise, dip, and extend over the spaces below. I like that the inspiration has a specific cultural origin. A music center with a curving roof could easily attract a vague explanation about sound waves, but this one has a more deliberate starting point.

Those curves also involve some serious assembly. The studio describes a structural system combining round bamboo culms, bundled splits, and bundled sticks. Flat bamboo splits are gathered together to form the primary spine beams, rather than relying on a single solid member. Arches reach nearly 30 feet high. The useful distinction is that bamboo carries the roof and establishes its shape. Calling it a decorative finish would miss the most interesting decision in the project.

Leaving that construction exposed gives the interiors their character. Ekarth’s material palette includes treated bamboo, lime-based finishes, earthen surfaces, natural-fiber roofing, and handcrafted bamboo weaving. The studio also leaves the bamboo’s connections visible. I’m drawn to buildings that let you follow how they were assembled. Here, the repetition of individual pieces gives the large roof forms a finer scale, so the architecture offers more to examine than its outline from a distance.

The exterior photographs show roof edges sweeping outward above bamboo lattice screens, with trees close to the pavilions. The small, regular openings in those screens contrast with the broad curves overhead. They make the enclosure look less abrupt than a blank wall would. Ekarth’s plan connects classrooms and other spaces with courtyards and shaded outdoor areas, giving the center an architectural relationship with its surroundings that goes beyond putting landscaping around a finished building.

The people who assembled it deserve attention, too. According to the studio’s account, artisans split, bent, bundled, and joined the bamboo primarily with basic carpentry tools, while structural engineering adapted those processes for an institutional building. Ekarth reports an 11-month construction period with limited use of heavy machinery. That timeline is noteworthy, but I’d give equal billing to the craft. Its contribution remains legible in the finished architecture rather than disappearing behind another surface.

A beautiful bamboo structure doesn’t, by itself, establish how well a recording room isolates sound or how comfortable the building stays throughout the year. Those are separate performance questions, and the published project descriptions don’t provide measurements that settle them. The same restraint applies to sustainability. Natural materials and a less machinery-intensive construction process are choices worth discussing, but they aren’t enough to calculate the building’s environmental footprint or long-term maintenance demands.

Even with those questions open, the design gives me a clear reason to pay attention. The central amphitheater-like gathering space puts rehearsal, performance, and collective learning beneath the same expressive structure. That feels like an appropriate investment for a music center: a memorable room whose defining gesture also keeps its floor open. The ceiling earns its visual complexity by leaving more usable space underneath, where the people and the music belong.