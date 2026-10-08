Globe Trotter’s limited-edition 007-inspired Casino Royale suitcase and travel accessories for Bond fans

Casino Royale is one of the most revered Bond movies (if not the best), as Daniel Craig brought the bad blood and style and panache the secret agent world demands. While the real world of spies and agents is far more secretive and less glamorous than the movies, the big-screen influence seeps deep into people’s lives.

It’s been two decades since the movie made a deep impression, and Globe Trotter wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary in style with the exclusive 007 collection. Quite predictably, the carrying essential is inspired by all the visual glamour and high-octane lifestyle of the world’s greatest secret agent. The most eye-catching inclusion of the collection is the royal red treatment to the watch holders for the exclusive timepieces to carry – well, six of them.

Designer: Globe Trotter

The limited-edition suitcase collection is marked by the Black & Ivory four-wheel carry-on, which has style written all over it. Those who have obsessed with the movie will instantly recognize Bond’s winning poker hand from Casino Royale – the day when, across the poker table from Le Chiffre, the alpha displayed the eight-high straight flush in spades. The luggage comes with the signature black vulcanized fiberboard and the embossed finish on the ivory leather strap. On the inside, there’s a six-slot watch case, passport and card holders, as well as packing cubes. To complement the carry-on, Globe Trotter pairs it with a matching attaché briefcase.

The suitcase has enough packing space of 39 liters to stash all your modern-day gadgets without breaking a sweat. In fact, the bespoke lining on the inside will make any gadget feel like a Bond movie prop, given the references to the movie. The vegetable-tanned trims and the reinforced corners complete the familiar Globe-Trotter construction of this $6,600 case. Mind you, unlike any other merchandise themed on the Bond movies, this one goes the extra length, going deep into the details and inclusions only the fans will understand.

Coming to the specifications, the suitcase measures 56 x 42 x 21 cm and has a customary telescopic handle. The weight of 4.2 kg will not leave much room to pack heavy essentials if you want to board a flight flaunting this one. Other than the Bond-inspired suitcase, the collection has grey packing cubes, a credit card holder, and a passport sleeve. Completing the ensemble is a luggage tag and three charms drawing inspiration from the martini glass, poker chips, and the playing cards, of course.