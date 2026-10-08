Garmin’s New Watches Go 320 Hours Without Dying on You

The most frustrating moment for a sports watch to fail is when you need it most: halfway through a long route with no easy way to recharge, or standing over a golf shot on an unfamiliar course with no clear sense of the distance. Garmin’s Enduro 4 and Approach S72 tackle different versions of that problem. One is built to keep working deep into an adventure. The other puts more useful information within reach before and after every swing.

They make an interesting pair because neither treats design as decoration. The Enduro 4 favors battery life, low weight and quick access to maps. The Approach S72 gives golfers a brighter, more visual way to understand the course and their game. Both have premium materials and comfortable fabric bands, but their real appeal is how those choices serve the person wearing them.

Designer: Garmin

Garmin Enduro

For the Enduro 4, battery life is the headline. Garmin rates it for up to 320 hours in activity mode or up to 90 days in smartwatch mode, with solar charging under the conditions behind those estimates. That is a meaningful promise for someone planning an ultramarathon, a backpacking trip or several days away from an outlet. I would still treat those numbers as best-case figures, but the design priority is clear: spend less time managing the watch and more time moving.

Its 51mm case is substantial, yet Garmin says the watch weighs 66 grams. A titanium bezel and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens bring durability, while a fiber-reinforced polymer case helps keep the weight down. The 1.4-inch MIP display is less showy than a vivid AMOLED screen, but paired with the solar lens, it suits a watch built around endurance. The fabric band and white-and-red LED flashlight are thoughtful details for long days that may turn into nights.

The improvements are not limited to how long the watch lasts. Garmin says the Enduro 4 has 50% more RAM than the Enduro 3 and map panning that is 30% faster. Grade-adjusted pace tools offer a better way to judge effort on hills, while stamina features help athletes see how their endurance changes during training. Garmin Epic can group activities across multiple days. Together, those features address a familiar problem: plenty of data, but not always enough context to use it.

Garmin Approach S72

The Approach S72 takes the opposite visual approach. Available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, it has a bright AMOLED display, a titanium bezel, a sapphire lens and a lightweight ComfortFit fabric band. I like the choice of two sizes here. A golf watch needs enough screen space to make a hole legible at a glance, but it also has to feel comfortable through a round and look at home afterward.

Its most intriguing idea is connecting golf performance to what is happening with the player. The watch can show heart-rate trends alongside a completed round, while swing metrics include hand speed, backswing length and wrist rotation. On the driving range, golfers can log practice sessions rather than leaving that work outside their broader activity record. None of this guarantees a lower score, but it could make practice feel more purposeful than guessing which part of a swing went wrong.

The course tools are more immediate. Green reading uses contour data to help golfers judge a line on select courses, while aerial imagery provides a clearer look at the hole ahead. Post-round putting analytics can reveal tendencies in speed, direction and make rate. These are the features that could save a few uncertain decisions during play, then give someone a specific thing to work on afterward. Some require a Garmin Golf membership, a detail worth checking before buying.

Battery life matters here, too, though on a different scale. Garmin rates the 47mm S72 for up to 20 hours of golf activity or 16 days in smartwatch mode; the 43mm model is rated for up to 15 hours and 10 days, respectively. Add heart-rate, stress and sleep tracking, and it becomes easier to see why Garmin designed this as an everyday watch rather than a device you pull out only for tee time.

Neither watch is trying to do everything for everyone. The Enduro 4 makes the strongest case for people whose plans regularly outlast ordinary battery life; the S72 is for golfers who want clearer decisions and better feedback. What connects them is a useful design principle: the best sports technology should reduce the little uncertainties that distract you from the activity you came to enjoy.