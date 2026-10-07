Bloom Built a Cat Tower Around the Cat You Haven’t Got Yet

A kitten might be happy with a hideaway, but give it a few months and that same nook starts looking cramped. Add another cat, and a single perch becomes contested territory. Bloom takes that problem literally, building a cat tower from separate cylindrical modules that can be arranged as its occupants grow. It starts small instead of demanding space for a feline family.

Most cat towers arrive as a collection of platforms, posts, and houses, whether your cat needs all of them or not. Their bulk can make a living room feel as if it has been furnished around the pet. Bloom swaps that predetermined silhouette for a cluster of open tubes, each one a place to curl up, climb through, or watch the room.

Designers: Joonseo Choi, Taewoon Kang

Those cylinders come in several diameters, so arranging them feels closer to stacking play objects than assembling pet furniture. A smaller cat can settle into a tighter opening, while a larger one has room to stretch out in a wider tube. The circles also give Bloom its character: soft, repeating forms that can take different shapes instead of committing your room to one tower.

Of course, loose tubes wouldn’t make much of a cat tower once the occupants started leaping about. Bloom uses orange straps to hold the modules together, with hook-and-loop fastening that makes them easier to attach and detach. The straps add a punch of color to the pale cylinders, but their important job is letting you change the arrangement without committing to a rebuild.

You might begin with two tubes near the sofa, then add another when your kitten starts climbing above everybody’s heads. If a second cat joins the household, a wider cluster could give each animal somewhere to pause without fighting over the same opening. The exact layout can follow the cats, rather than asking them to adapt to whatever configuration came in a box.

The holes along the sides serve another purpose beyond giving the straps somewhere to attach. Slide a toy toward one, and a cat tucked inside has something to investigate, while you get a way to join the game without reaching into the tube. It’s a detail, but it turns the enclosed space into somewhere for interaction rather than just another hiding place.

There are still questions a concept can’t answer. A tall arrangement would need to stay steady under a cat’s weight, especially if one launches itself at an upper opening. Bloom doesn’t specify load limits or explain how every possible configuration would be supported, so that flexibility shouldn’t be mistaken for unlimited stacking. For now, its flexibility remains an intriguing, unproven design proposition.

Still, Bloom understands something about cats that a fixed tower often misses: the creature you bring home won’t always be small, and it might not always be alone. Its tubes can be rearranged as that story changes, while its openings leave room for curiosity. The furniture doesn’t need to grow overnight; it can take shape alongside the animals that claim it.