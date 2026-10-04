4 Marvel Kettlebells for Collectors Who Actually Work Out

If you were ever cast in a Marvel movie that would require you to be in an action scene, probably one of the first things you would do is sign up for a gym membership or start picking up those weights. You would also probably take inspiration from some of those Marvel characters, who are among the most fit actors in this universe. Now if you could put working out and Marvel together, it would be perfect, even if you weren’t actually going to be in a Marvel movie.

The Marvel Kettlebell Series by SUPERX in partnership with Strict Vision Athletics features four iconic Marvel characters to be part of your workout routine. You have Spider-Man, Wolverine, Venom, and Hulk sculpted into fully functional, premium cast iron kettlebells, and they come in two editions: the Matte Black Bundle and the Hand-Painted Bundle.

Designer: SuperX

These Marvel characters aren’t just painted onto the weights. Each one has a weight-to-character pairing based on the power level and role that they have in the Marvel Universe. The form of the bell itself becomes the respective character, and the handle is integrated into the functionality as well. The kettlebells are cast from high-grade iron with durable powder-coated finishes. The 3D figures are printed in premium resin with hand-painted details.

Spider-Man is the entry-level weight at 30 lbs since he’s more the agility type of superhero. At 40 lbs, Wolverine is more in the mid-range and is meant to build your endurance since he’s the kind of hero that never stays down. Venom, with his symbiote power, is heavier at 50 lbs and needs to be “fed” with a more intense workout. And of course, the heaviest bell at 60 lbs is the Hulk since they all believe he’s the strongest Avenger (well, maybe except for Thor, who says he is).

What makes this series even more special is how the two editions cater to different kinds of Marvel fans. The Matte Black Bundle offers a sleek, uniform finish across all four characters, giving your gym a clean, understated look that doesn’t scream “novelty item.” It’s the kind of thing you could have sitting in your living room next to a coffee table book and it would fit right in.

The Hand-Painted Bundle, on the other hand, is where things get truly collector-level. Each bell is individually hand-finished by a single artist, bringing out the full color and character detail of every figure. With only a handful of these existing per drop, this is less of a fitness purchase and more of a limited-edition art acquisition, one that you can actually use to get stronger. Think of it as the sneaker drop equivalent of home gym equipment: highly limited, art-quality, and the kind of thing most people have never seen before.

And that’s really the whole point of this series. Kettlebell workouts are among the most effective full-body training tools out there, targeting multiple muscle groups at once and helping build explosive power through moves like swings, cleans, and snatches. The progressive weight structure of 30, 40, 50, and 60 lbs means you can start with Spider-Man and work your way up to Hulk-level as your strength grows. It’s essentially a built-in training program disguised as a collector’s set.

For the Marvel fan who has been telling themselves they’ll eventually get around to working out, this might just be the push they need. There’s something motivating about picking up a weight that looks like your favorite superhero, and it’s harder to skip leg day when Wolverine is staring you down. And for the fitness enthusiast who’s already deep in their training routine, swapping out generic weights for a sculpted Wolverine or a menacing Venom is the kind of upgrade that makes getting off the couch a whole lot easier.

The Marvel Kettlebell Series is officially licensed by Marvel and ships from SUPERX’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. Both bundles are available in extremely limited quantities, so if you’re the kind of person who collects things that matter and also wants to get stronger, this one is pretty much made for you.