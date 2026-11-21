The little USB receiver that comes with a wireless controller usually has nothing to do with what happens when the battery runs out. EasySMX’s X20 Pro gives the receiver a second job. Slide it onto the included folding stand, and it becomes a magnetic charging dock, so the same piece that connects the controller to your PC also charges it after the game.

The stand props the controller up on two low feet, with the receiver perched between the grips. Magnets line up the charging contacts on the back, so putting the controller away is also how you plug it in. There’s a cable running to the dock, but it can stay where it is instead of having to be plugged into the controller every night.

Designer: EasySMX

Take the receiver off the stand, and it can plug directly into a PC or sit at the end of a USB cable if your computer is tucked under the desk. It also snaps onto the controller for storage. That makes more sense for a weekend away than packing the whole stand, especially since the controller can still charge directly over USB-C.

The controls take a similarly hands-on approach. A ridged ring around each thumbstick changes how much it resists a push. You could leave the left stick light for moving around and tighten the right for more deliberate camera movements. The sticks use tunneling magnetoresistance, or TMR, to read movement magnetically, but the rings are what actually change the feel under your thumbs.

The triggers let you make a more abrupt change. In analog mode, a Hall effect sensor reads how far you pull, so you can ease onto the accelerator coming out of a bend. Flip the switches on the back for a short, mouse-like click when all you need is a single input. Four vibration motors are split between the triggers and the grips.

There are six programmable buttons in addition to the mechanical ABXY set: two small shoulder buttons and four on the back, including two paddles you can remove. Putting jump on a rear button, for example, would let you keep your thumb on the camera stick. You can also swap the broad, faceted D-pad for a traditional cross if you’d rather have distinct directions.

The little screen above the sticks earns its place by showing the battery level and connection mode. It also lets you change settings such as vibration without opening software on a computer. The X20 Pro works with Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS, with Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, and wired USB-C available depending on the device. Xbox and PlayStation aren’t supported.

EasySMX puts the US list price at $79.99 and sells the controller in gray or black. The raised screen and narrow RGB accents make it look every bit like a gaming accessory, but the cleverest detail sits mostly out of sight. The stand gives that easy-to-lose receiver a permanent address, at least until you decide to take the controller with you.

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