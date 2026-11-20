Darth Vader’s armor gets the point across before he says a word. I like how little of it you need to borrow before the reference clicks. A flash of glossy black and a sliver of red will do. Kith takes that approach with its new Star Wars sneaker, saving the actual picture of Vader for the footbed, where it disappears as soon as you put the shoe on. It’s a surprisingly quiet introduction to the Sith Collection, an official collaboration that finds room for everything from Vader’s helmet to the Imperial machines that do his bidding.

I like plenty of movie merch in theory. The trouble is finding a place for it in a wardrobe or on a shelf without feeling like I’ve set aside space just for the reference. Kith gives fans some room to maneuver here. The dark side can show up as a finish on a shoe, a jacket that borrows its shape from a helmet, or a pair of bookends that do an actual job. And if you want the full miniature Sith showdown on your desk, Kith has that covered too.

Designer: Kith

The sneaker is the cleanest example because the association came before the collaboration. Ronnie Fieg and ASICS made a black patent GEL-LYTE III in 2008 that drew comparisons to Vader without an official connection to the films. The new GEL-LYTE III Remastered “Castlerock” plays up what people saw in the original. Glossy overlays pick out the edges against matte, perforated nubuck, and the red stays mostly around the eyelets and trim. The shoe gets across the look of Vader’s armor without having to reproduce a single piece of it.

The jackets get more literal. On Kith’s Darth Vader Moto Jacket, helmet-inspired embossing and raised panels give the black sheepskin some of the shape of armor. The cream stormtrooper moto jacket goes further. Dark curves across the chest and abdomen bring the face of a stormtrooper helmet into view from across the room. I’d wear the Vader jacket more often, but I like the nerve of the stormtrooper version. It also makes the case that dressing for the dark side doesn’t have to mean wearing black.

The AVIREX leather jacket takes a different route, with film imagery embroidered across the garment. It makes sense alongside tees that draw on vintage movie posters and caps with smaller embroidered references. The kids’ range has its own fleece and graphics, plus a lunch box and Vader and stormtrooper cushions. Turning the face of the Empire into something you can nap on is a good sign that nobody needed to take the theme too seriously.

For collectors, Hasbro’s Darth Vader and Darth Maul figures give the villains a shelf of their own. Both are 1:12 scale, with 25 points of articulation and display bases. Maul’s two lightsabers connect to form his familiar double blade, so you can change the pose as well as the configuration. A TIE fighter on a red-and-black marbled-looking plinth is more of a set-it-down-and-admire-it proposition. Yellowpop’s co-branded LED sign makes the theme even harder to miss.

Kith scheduled early access at its London store for Friday, November 20, 2026. The wider release is set for Wednesday, November 25, at 11 a.m. ET through Kith stores, its website, and the Kith app.

The home pieces I’d make room for are the ones with a sense of humor about their new jobs. The resin AT-AT bookends put half a walker on either side of a row, so your paperbacks supply the missing middle. Then there’s the glossy green Jabba the Hutt catchall, which uses the curl of his tail to frame a spot for keys and loose change. Jabba isn’t a Sith, of course. But if you’re bringing home the bad guys, I can think of worse uses for a crime lord than making him look after your keys.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover