This Nothing QWERTY phone concept is the BlackBerry revival I desperately want

Nothing might be the only phone company whose fans design more products than it ships. The community has already dreamed up the transparent NK-1 keyboard, Glyph-lit game controllers, and a Teenage Engineering-style synth, and now r/NothingTech has added a Nothing smartphone with a full physical QWERTY keyboard to the pile. Redditor ObjectiveOk223 posted the concept along with a pitch that Nothing’s hardware, stripped-back software, and Glyph lighting are practically begging for a BlackBerry-style revival. I’m inclined to agree. It’s a fan concept through and through, and it shows up just as keyboard phones are having a genuine moment.

Frosted translucent plastic wraps the body, while smoked keycaps carry dot-matrix legends that look borrowed from Nothing’s Ndot font. Glyph-style light pipes curl around the bottom corners, and one red key in the bottom row adds the brand’s signature pop of color. That puts it right in the conversation with the Clicks Communicator, which ships in December at $649, and the $489.99 Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. Nothing would walk into that fight with the loudest design language of the lot. With Carl Pei telling fans in September that Nothing should do “less but better,” a keyboard phone feels like a very on-message way to do less.

Designer: ObjectiveOk223 (via r/NothingTech)

A near-square display fills the top half, echoing the 4.03-inch panels on the Titan 2 Elite and the Clicks Communicator. Below it, a four-row keyboard with a split spacebar and plump, domed caps fills the rest. Moving the Glyph lighting to the front makes a lot of sense, since a keyboard phone spends most of its life face up in your palm or on a desk. Red side buttons echo the Essential Key that Nothing added to its Phone (4a) series, and twin speaker grilles flank a USB-C port at the base. The renders have a couple of AI hiccups, including two N keys and some garbled modifier labels, but the design intent comes through loud and clear.

Dot-matrix keycap legends feel right at home here, since Nothing commissioned the Ndot typeface in 2021 for its exclusive use and has stamped it across its wordmark and software ever since. The Glyph has had quite the glow-up too, going from five LED strips on the Phone (1) to eleven on the Phone (2), then to the 489-LED Glyph Matrix on the Phone (3). When Nothing introduced the Glyph Bar on the Phone (4a), it framed the lights as a way to reduce distractions. That happens to be the exact pitch Clicks and Minimal use to sell their keyboard phones. A Nothing QWERTY device would be the brand’s anti-distraction philosophy in its most physical, clicky form yet.

The Clicks Communicator, co-founded by Michael Fisher and CrackBerry founder Kevin Michaluk, was shaped by ex-BlackBerry designer Joseph Hofer and even has its own notification light called the Signal LED. Unihertz’s Titan 2 Elite weighs 5.75 ounces (163 grams), runs a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and blew past its Kickstarter goal in under 12 minutes. The $599 Minimal Phone 2 uses transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys, which makes it the closest visual cousin to these renders. Nothing, meanwhile, already sells its $499 Phone (4a) Pro in more than 500 Best Buy stores across the US. None of the keyboard specialists have a retail footprint anywhere close to that.

Carl Pei’s challenge was to find one thing a Nothing phone does better than an iPhone, and a physical keyboard is a feature Apple has spent nearly two decades refusing to give back. He also told fans that Nothing should rediscover the spirit of the Phone (1) era, when the brand’s hardware felt delightfully weird. Honestly, this concept captures that energy better than a few of Nothing’s recent official releases. Fans have now designed Nothing keyboards, controllers, synths, and a keyboard phone, which is a pretty loud hint about what the community wants to buy. Somebody at Nothing HQ in London should probably start taking notes.

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