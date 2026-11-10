This Japanese hoodie gives your cat a cozy pocket so you can game or work hands-free

Anyone who owns a cat knows that a laptop, gaming chair, or even an empty lap can quickly become their pet’s favourite place to settle. And when a cat decides it’s time for cuddles, getting back to work or finishing a game can be easier said than done. Japanese brand BIBILAB has found a rather ingenious way to accommodate this feline habit with the Meowgaroo Hoodie 3, a wearable cat bed that lets owners keep their furry companions close without sacrificing the use of their hands.

The standout feature of the unique clothing is a large, box-shaped pouch integrated into the front of the hoodie. Resembling a kangaroo’s pouch, it is designed to accommodate even larger cats comfortably. Unlike an ordinary sweatshirt pocket, the compartment has a structured construction that helps prevent the garment from sagging under the cat’s weight. The thick, brushed interior fabric also provides additional warmth and support, making it a convenient place for a feline companion to settle while the owner works at a computer or plays games.

Designer: BIBILAB

BIBILAB has introduced two additions to make the experience more interactive. The first is a cat teaser attached to the ends of the hood’s drawstrings. Designed to attract a cat’s attention, the playful attachments let owners engage with their pets during gaming breaks or between work tasks without having to leave their seats.

The second addition is a dedicated smartphone pocket on the chest. It can be adjusted using snap buttons to accommodate different phone sizes and keeps the device readily accessible for capturing spontaneous moments. Owners can also position their phones in the pocket with the camera activated to record their cats lounging in the front pouch.

The cat compartment features a removable, fluffy boa-fabric inner lining that can be taken out for cleaning and washing, helping manage accumulated fur. An integrated cushion supports the pouch’s shape, while an adjustable drawstring stopper allows owners to regulate its opening according to their cat’s size. The hood also features decorative cat ears, adding to the garment’s playful character.

Meowgaroo Hoodie 3 is the latest version of a concept BIBILAB first introduced in 2015. According to the company, the series has sold more than 40,000 units, with this new iteration arriving after a five-year gap. This one is part of the brand’s BIBI-NYAO collection, which explores furniture and apparel designed around living with cats.

Available in grey in medium and large sizes, the hoodie weighs approximately 800 grams. Its main body combines 70 percent polyester and 30 percent cotton, while the ribbed sections use a polyester, cotton, and polyurethane blend. Meowgaroo Hoodie 3 is listed at ¥8,900 (approximately $56) on Amazon Japan, although pricing may vary depending on the region.

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