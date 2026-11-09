This Modular Building Concept Assembles Homes From Four-Foot-Wide Slices

Changing a home’s layout usually means working around walls that have no intention of moving. The Segmented Building System concept approaches that problem by treating a building as a series of four-foot-wide sections, rather than one permanent shell. This unconventional architecture proposes a house that could be dismantled and reassembled instead of demolished when circumstances change.

Each section is conceived as a slice through a building, combining floor, wall, and roof panels into a complete or partial profile. Structural insulated foam panels would form these pieces, which could arrive separately or already assembled. The four-foot measurement describes the segment’s width, not the room’s overall span, so the proposal isn’t asking anyone to squeeze into a very narrow little house.

Designer: Michael Jantzen

Repeating those slices would let a building stretch, while combining full and half profiles would allow it to branch sideways. Their varying heights could give a shared living area a taller ceiling and keep adjoining spaces lower. Rather than committing to a single box-shaped module, the idea is to assemble different volumes from related parts, with their rooflines following the changes below.

The more interesting move, however, is to slide neighboring profiles out of alignment. Glass would fill the gaps, turning the joints between sections into narrow openings for daylight. Those openings could continue from the walls into the roof, bringing light into a tall central space. Instead of treating every seam as something to hide, the concept makes some of them part of the architecture.

The exterior isn’t tied to its mustard-yellow finish, either. Metal or cement-composite boards are proposed as cladding options, applied before delivery or after assembly on site. That gives the same underlying system room for different appearances, rather than making one facade part of the deal. Solar panels could also attach to the segments, with off-grid operation among the ambitions for the system.

Of course, rearranging a house wouldn’t be quite as casual as rearranging its furniture. The segments would attach to a prefabricated concrete perimeter foundation shaped for the chosen layout. Moving them elsewhere would still mean preparing a suitable base and reconnecting the building’s services. The proposal describes reusable sections, not a finished home you can simply pick up and drop onto any empty plot.

The point of taking those sections apart would be to use them again, perhaps in a different arrangement at another location. That’s a useful distinction from grinding a demolished building into material for something else. The ambition is to keep a usable building section intact. A change of address or layout wouldn’t require giving up the pieces that already made up your home.

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