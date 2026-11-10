This Floor Clock Concept Peels a Square Dial From Its Tubular Body

A metal pipe doesn’t offer much room for a clock face, unless you’re willing to open it up. That’s the idea behind PEEL CLOCK, a standing-clock concept that turns part of its tubular body into a flat, square dial. Rather than hanging on a wall or claiming a spot on your desk, it brings a slim streak of color down to the floor.

The construction starts with cuts near the top of a metal tube, where a section is pulled outward and flattened to create the face. The remaining curve stays behind it, making the connection between the two shapes easy to follow. There’s no separate clock head perched on a pole, although the circular foot and timekeeping mechanism are still additional parts of the assembly.

Designer: Jaewon Yeo

That transformation gives the clock its character without needing much decoration. The long, narrow stem meets a square face, with a short, open tube projecting above it. Two contrasting hands take care of telling the time, while numbers and hour markers are left out altogether. It’s a sparse arrangement, though anyone who prefers precise minute markings might find it a little too spare.

Color keeps all that restraint from becoming anonymous. The orange version pairs its bright body with pale blue hands, adding a small contrast where your eyes need to land. Blue and burgundy alternatives explore the same silhouette, rather than changing its construction. Against a quiet interior, that tall orange line could provide the accent you’d otherwise get from a floor lamp or sculpture.

The freestanding format also changes where the clock might belong. Beside a sofa, it could leave the coffee table free for books and mugs. Near a kitchen counter, it wouldn’t compete with appliances for surface space or require drilling into a backsplash. Of course, the space it saves above has to come from somewhere, since its circular base still occupies the floor.

Around the back, the simple geometry gives way to a small clock movement mounted directly behind the face. It’s left exposed rather than buried inside an oversized enclosure, preserving the thin profile of the dial. That also gives the object a distinct front and back, something worth considering before placing it out in the room instead of closer to a nearby wall.

A wall clock can be moved, too, of course, but relocating PEEL CLOCK wouldn’t mean finding another hook or nail. Its place could change as the furniture does, provided there’s a suitable patch of floor and a clear view of the hands. In a room already crowded with things, however, a dedicated spot for telling the time is still a deliberate choice.

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