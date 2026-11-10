COVANI Fan Concept Looks Like a Shoulder Bag Until You Unfold It

A handheld fan can be a welcome companion on a hot afternoon, even if it wasn’t invited into your outfit. COVANI tackles that awkward relationship with a portable fan concept dressed as a miniature shoulder bag. Its circular, leather-wrapped body conceals the grille behind a magnetic cover, letting you carry something that looks intentional rather than another gadget you had to make room for.

That disguise depends on more than simply putting leather around a conventional fan. The closed body has a broad, uninterrupted front, with stitching tracing its rounded edges and a matching strap completing the bag-like silhouette. The mechanical details stay underneath, so there’s no exposed grille competing with your clothes when you’re walking between shops or heading into an air-conditioned restaurant for lunch.

Designer: Taemin Lee

The strap hardware gets a little attention of its own. A polished metal connector takes the shape of a knotted cord, bringing a jewelry-like detail to the otherwise restrained body. Worn across the torso, the fan could leave both hands free between cooling breaks. The bag resemblance describes its appearance, though, rather than promising somewhere to stash your phone, keys, and wallet.

When the heat catches up, getting a breeze takes a short unfolding routine. Open the magnetic front cover and secure it against the back, then tilt the fan unit away from the body on its hinge. That separation creates room for air to pass through. The leather isn’t supposed to breathe on the blades’ behalf, which is an important distinction beneath the disguise.

Once open, the fan is intended to work in your hand or on a table. You could lift it toward your face while waiting outside, then rest the lower body on a café table and angle the fan upward. That arrangement would free your hands for a drink or a book, without requiring a separate stand to come along for the afternoon.

Opening the body reveals a circular button and a small stack of illuminated bars, keeping the interface out of sight during wear. A small port sits along the lower edge. Those details bring the concept back into gadget territory, although the presentation doesn’t establish runtime, charging speed, or airflow. The fashion treatment explains how you’d carry it, not how powerfully it would blow.

The same round form leaves plenty of room for different personalities. Alongside mint-colored leather, the concept explores a pale version, a dark patterned finish, and a reflective metallic treatment. These variations change the impression without changing the circular silhouette. The shiny option leans toward statement jewelry, while the quieter finishes could sit more comfortably beside everyday clothing and a separate shoulder bag.

Putting it away would mean folding the fan down and returning the cover to the front, rather than searching for a pocket. There are extra steps compared with grabbing a bare handheld fan, of course. But once the breeze isn’t needed, you could let it hang beside your other accessories instead of finding somewhere to hide an awkward piece of summer equipment.

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