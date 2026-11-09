8BitDo’s $40 Xbox controller has a cable, a headphone jack, and drift-resistant sticks

Wired earbuds staged a comeback a couple of years ago, helped by Gen Z deciding a dangling white cable looks cooler than an AirPods case. Wired gaming controllers could use some of that goodwill. 8BitDo’s new Ultimate 3C+ Wired Controller for Xbox skips the battery entirely and plugs straight into your console over USB-C. It costs $39.99, carries an official Xbox license, and brings tunable TMR sticks to the lowest-priced model in the Ultimate 3 family. You trade a little freedom of movement for a controller that never needs charging, pairing, or a panicked hunt for a dongle.

There’s no battery to degrade over years of late-night Call of Duty sessions, and a 3.5mm jack sends game audio straight to your headset. The controller works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 or later. It arrives a few weeks after the wireless Ultimate 3C+, which launched in October for PC and Android at the same price. The Xbox version is built for console players who would rather never think about charge levels again. The included cable stretches 8.2 feet (2.5m), so measure your couch distance accordingly.

Designer: 8BitDo

TMR sticks you can tune for shooters or racing

8BitDo’s Dual Force Ring sticks combine adjustable tension with a soft-stop silicone ring under each stick to cushion the moment it hits the edge of its travel. Increase the tension if you prefer firmer resistance when aiming in shooters, or loosen it for the long, sweeping inputs of racing games. A 12-bit ADC sampling chip and a 216MHz processor read the stick position, which 8BitDo says improves precision and response. The sensors are TMR, short for tunneling magnetoresistance, and track stick position magnetically, without sliding electrical contacts. Potentiometer sticks rely on contacts that physically wear, which can cause stick drift.

Earlier this year, 8BitDo’s fanciest stick tech lived in controllers costing $99 and up. The Ultimate 3 series kicked off at CES 2026 with the $149.99 Ultimate 3E, and the $99 Ultimate 3 for Xbox brought force rings along in May. Now that adjustable tension sits inside a $39.99 controller with a cable hanging off it. Compare that with Microsoft’s Xbox Nano Controller, a $49.99 pocket pad that still ships with conventional potentiometer sticks. If your last Xbox controller died of drift, that difference in sensor tech may be the most persuasive line on this spec sheet.

Switchable triggers, extra bumpers, and lockable back buttons

A switch flips the triggers between linear Hall Effect mode and short micro-switch mode. Linear gives you the full analog pull for feathering a throttle, while micro-switch turns each trigger into something closer to a mouse click. Impulse Trigger rumble lives inside the triggers, with more vibration tucked into the grips. 8BitDo says a dedicated rapid-stop chip cuts vibration off quickly, so a gunshot’s rumble doesn’t linger. The idea is that when an explosion fades on screen, your palms stop buzzing too.

Two extra bumpers, labeled R4 and L4, join the standard shoulder buttons and can be remapped without software. Two back buttons sit under the grips, and a lock disables them when you would rather not trigger a reload by accident. 8BitDo describes the D-pad as clicky but smooth, says it has refined the ABXY buttons, and lists wear-resistant stick rings. It also widened the grip angle compared with the older Ultimate C Wired, stretching the body to 5.96 inches (151.5mm) long. It weighs 7.9 ounces (224g), just 8 grams more than its predecessor, with the revised grip intended to offer a more relaxed hold.

Ten dollars less than the Xbox Nano

Compared with the wireless 3C+, the Xbox model drops the turbo function and its sibling’s polling rate of up to 1,000Hz. It also skips the cardboard DIY stand that ships in the wireless box, a minor tragedy for anyone who enjoys a little arts and crafts with their unboxing. In return, you get the headphone jack, full Xbox console support, and an official license. Competitive players chasing every millisecond may miss the higher polling rate. For couch play, cable reach is likely to be the more immediate concern.

At $39.99, the 3C+ Wired undercuts the $49.99 Xbox Nano by ten dollars and Microsoft’s standard $64.99 controller by twenty-five. It also costs just $5 more than the older Ultimate C Wired for Xbox, which paired Hall Effect sticks with an RGB light ring. 8BitDo swapped that light show for tunable TMR sticks, which seems a useful trade for anyone more interested in stick feel than desk glow. Pre-orders are live on the 8BitDo eShop and Amazon in the US, with Matcha Green and Charcoal Gray units shipping November 16.

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