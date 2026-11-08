This LEGO Fujifilm Quicksnap is a 1:1 tribute to the camera on its 40th anniversary (box included!)

Fujifilm celebrated the QuickSnap’s 40th birthday this year the way any responsible camera company would, by announcing new models. The QuickSnap Black and White ($22.90) and the waterproof QuickSnap Active ($24.75) are due this fall, marking the first time Fujifilm has loaded black-and-white film into a QuickSnap. One LEGO Ideas builder took a different approach to the celebration, reaching for green, black, red, and white bricks to rebuild the Japanese version at full size. Of the two birthday presents, I know which one hits the nostalgia button harder.

That builder is MarshallThrilledLobster, and the subject is the Simple Ace, known in Japan as Utsurundesu, which roughly means “It takes pictures!” The name came from a Fujifilm employee who blurted it out when someone asked whether the camera would really work. It might be the best product naming story in camera history. The LEGO version sits at 1:1 scale, comes with a full-size brick replica of its retail box, and packs a few working details. Fujifilm designed the original cameras to be collected after use, taken apart, and rebuilt, making them a fitting subject for LEGO.

Designer: MarshallThrilledLobster

A 1:1 Simple Ace, Right Down to the Clicking Wheel

The real Simple Ace measures 4.25 by 2.1 by 1.3 inches (108 by 54 by 34mm), and this build recreates it at full size. That works out to 13.5 studs across, an awkward number that helps explain why so much of the build runs sideways using SNOT (studs not on top) techniques. The green body wears its red and white stripes, with a domed black lens right where your finger used to block every third shot. Up top, a half-buried Technic gear stands in for the winding wheel. Turn it and it clicks, like advancing a fresh frame.

The viewfinder is a clear tunnel that lines up front to back, so you can actually squint through it. That’s more faithful than it sounds, since the real camera uses a simple reverse-Galilean plastic finder, essentially a tunnel with two lenses. A strap loop is worked into the side of the shell, and the outer surfaces are tiled smooth with no exposed studs. The result reads as molded plastic from across the room. Only up close do the seams give away that this camera came out of a parts bin.

The Box Gets the Brick Treatment Too

My favorite detail, though, is the packaging. The builder recreated the Simple Ace’s tall retail box at full size, with the 写ルンです logo rendered in blocky pixel lettering and barcode details built from black and white tiles. Stand it next to the camera and you’ve got a Tokyo convenience store shelf on your desk. It doubles as a display stand, giving the small camera some height and context. For anyone who grew up with these, the box is half the memory, since tearing it open meant the vacation had officially started.

Packaging as an accessory has precedent in LEGO Ideas. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70, which started as a fan build by Marc of Minibrick Productions, became set 21345 in 2024 with a buildable film pack and three illustrated photos. That set established a precedent for collaborating with a real camera brand, while this QuickSnap remains a fan proposal. A full-size retail box goes further than a film pack, giving Fujifilm’s graphic design the same care as its industrial design. That feels right for packaging this recognizable in Japan.

A Disposable Built for Second Lives, Now Up for a Vote

Fujifilm opened a QuickSnap recycling center in 1988, just two years after the camera launched. By 1998, it was running an automated factory that disassembled returned cameras, inspected the parts, and built new cameras from them. In the US today, up to 60% of each QuickSnap is made with reused camera materials. The builder frames the project around that idea: a so-called disposable product designed for a second life. LEGO bricks have been taken apart and rebuilt since 1958, though their next life might be a spaceship.

The Fujifilm QuickSnap build went live on LEGO Ideas on November 6 and has 105 supporters as of this writing, with 425 days left to reach the 1,000-supporter milestone. Fans submit builds, and projects that reach 10,000 supporters get reviewed by LEGO for an official set. That’s a long climb for a camera most people know as a $20 impulse buy. If you’ve got a shoebox of fuzzy prints somewhere, head to the LEGO Ideas page and give it your vote. It’s the one QuickSnap you’ll never have to drop off at the lab.

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