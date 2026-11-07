A Pop-Up Book Vase Offers Six Looks Without Extra Vases

I am not much of a flower person and, consequently, not much of a flower vase person. As much as I know that they can add to the aesthetic beauty of any space, I don’t have much space to display them or add to my messycore clutter. Also, most flower vase designs don’t appeal to me enough that I’d actually make space for them. But as a certified book lover, anything that’s close to the look of a book is something I might actually consider.

The Pop-up Book Vase is one such flower display that has a certain look I might go for if I decide to buy a few flowers and display them. It uses a book aesthetic where you can turn the page and get a new look with its three-dimensional paper vase silhouette. This way, you get a different look by switching among the three designs if you’re the kind of person who wants something new to look at every once in a while.

Click Here to Buy Now: $45.00

The way this vase is designed goes beyond printing a book pattern on a regular vase. The flowers go into a glass test tube, which fits into the book’s spine. Each book has three vase shapes that you can change as you turn the page. Turning the book upside down changes which end of the silhouette is wider, so you get something new again. You basically get six possible configurations of a vase in just one object, rather than six separate containers.

That division between the materials is what makes the idea work. The paper creates the decorative shape, while the glass holds the water. MECLI calls the design Flowery Tale and specifies water-resistant paper, but that doesn’t mean you should treat the whole thing like a waterproof vessel. The brand advises wiping up water promptly and letting the paper dry thoroughly before storing it. I’d still keep the messy part of refilling away from my actual books.

The storage aspect is probably what appeals to me most. MECLI says you can return it to a bookshelf when it’s not in use. The closed book measures approximately 3.9 inches wide, 1.2 inches deep, and 7.2 inches tall. For someone who doesn’t regularly buy flowers, that’s more useful than having an empty vase taking up display space between bouquets. It still needs room when open, of course, so I wouldn’t expect it to magically solve my clutter problem. But I like that it has somewhere to go when the flowers are gone.

It’s also a nice option for someone who wants a small floral gesture rather than a full centerpiece. The test-tube format suggests starting with a single bloom instead of trying to squeeze in a large bouquet. For me, that makes the idea of displaying flowers feel a little less like another decorating project. The page-turning is part of the appeal, too: I’d be choosing a shape to go with the flower rather than buying another vase.

At $45, though, the Pop-up Book Vase is a decorative purchase rather than the cheapest way to display a flower. IKEA’s VILJESTARK, a 6¾-inch glass vase listed at $1.99 in the US, handles the basic job for much less. Its shape stays the same, whereas the Pop-up Book Vase offers changing silhouettes and book-shaped storage. If all you need is a small container for a stem, IKEA makes more financial sense. Here, the extra money is buying the paper construction and the pleasure of changing the display.

I don’t think this would suddenly turn me into someone who always has fresh flowers at home. But it gives me a reason to consider making room for one. A vase that can spend its downtime on a bookshelf feels more suited to my habits than one that needs a permanent spot on the table.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover