Micro Journal Rev.2.1.MINI Writing Laptop Pairs a Wide Screen With Just 48 Keys

Opening a laptop to write a paragraph can quickly turn into checking messages, rearranging windows, and forgetting the sentence you had in mind. The Micro Journal Rev.2.1.MINI, nicknamed Baby Shark, puts writing at the center of a small, folding computer instead. Its wide screen and compact mechanical keyboard give your words their own space, while Linux supplies the editing tools beneath that colorful clamshell.

The chunky enclosure doesn’t try to resemble a slim aluminum laptop. A bright red shell, dark panels, exposed screws, and ridged side knobs give it the character of a little workshop instrument. Its hinged display folds down over the keyboard when you’re finished. The 3D-printed construction makes color part of the customization, rather than limiting everyone to another black rectangle in their bag.

Designer: Un Kyu Lee

The 8-inch LCD is unusually wide and shallow, with a 1280×400 resolution that stretches a document across the device. It leaves space for your passage without offering the vertical expanse of a conventional laptop screen. That’s a useful distinction for drafting: there’s room to work through a sentence, but reviewing several pages still means scrolling rather than shrinking everything into an overview.

The keyboard makes a similar trade. Its 48 keys form a four-row, 12-column grid, rather than the staggered rows most typists know. Numbers and additional symbols live on layers accessed by holding another key, which keeps the footprint small while asking your fingers to learn new combinations. Vial software lets you remap assignments, and hot-swappable switches let you change the feel without soldering.

A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W runs Linux inside, with WordGrinder and nano available for drafting and editing. That gives you somewhere to revise yesterday’s work as well as start today’s entry. Files can leave through a USB flash drive or a browser-based interface on your local network, so a writing session doesn’t have to end with retyping everything on your main computer.

Portability also depends on what you put inside. Baby Shark takes up to four replaceable 18650 cells, sold separately, or runs directly from USB power. The connector is USB-C, but the documented setup requires a USB-A charger and a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, not USB Power Delivery. That means the charger already serving your laptop may not be the one this little writing machine needs.

Linux brings a pause before the writing starts: the seller estimates about 30 seconds to boot. This isn’t an instant-on notebook, and closing the screen isn’t a substitute for shutting the system down properly. On the other hand, published enclosure files, circuit-board designs, and firmware give owners ways to repair or modify it, instead of treating the device as a sealed appliance.

Baby Shark is sold as a DIY project even when ordered assembled, with no seller warranty. Later batches are planned without the Raspberry Pi, leaving buyers to supply it themselves. There’s considerable room to make both the hardware and software your own, provided that adjusting the keyboard doesn’t become another way to postpone the paragraph you originally sat down to write. There’s also a Purple Black Mint Green, nicknamed Witch, version inspired by the EVA-01 from the famed anime, Evangelion.

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