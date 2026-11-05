LAWA’s Gradient Watch Uses Rotating Discs Instead of Hands

Most wristwatches give you a pair of hands to follow, even when they’ve stripped away the numbers. LAWA Design’s Gradient Watch removes those pointers, too, replacing them with two overlapping gradients that indicate hours and minutes. Sold with leather or mesh straps, the watch turns the passing day into a changing composition of light and dark, without putting a screen on your wrist.

The effect comes from semitransparent discs, one marking the hours and the other the minutes. Their rotating gradients overlap, creating darker sections where the tones combine and paler areas elsewhere. The changing pattern belongs to the timekeeping mechanism itself, rather than an animation playing behind it. Checking your wrist during breakfast and over lunch means finding a different arrangement inside the circular frame.

Designers: Ewa Bryzek and Allen Shakir LAWA DESIGN

The rest of the watch is familiar. A round, 1.5-inch case in 316L stainless steel frames the gradients, with slim lugs connecting it to the strap and a small crown at the side. The black version pairs a matte finish with a pale dial, keeping the strongest contrast inside the bezel rather than decorating the outside with extra controls or conspicuous branding.

Inside is a Japanese Miyota 2025 quartz movement, a conventional mechanism behind that unconventional face. There are no menus to navigate, apps to synchronize, or notification settings to silence at dinner. Of course, an ordinary analog watch offers those same freedoms. What’s different here is how much of the dial participates in telling time, instead of serving as a background for moving hands.

Black makes the overlap particularly graphic, but the collection doesn’t stay entirely monochrome. Navy Blue and Pine Green give the changing gradients a cooler cast, while Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold offer different case finishes around the same idea. Matching mesh bands extend the color along the wrist, letting the watch feel more like jewelry without adding another printed graphic to the face.

Changing the strap lets you adjust that character without replacing the watch. Leather gives the black case a quieter backdrop, while stainless steel mesh adds a finer pattern alongside the broad gradients. Both use quick-release fittings, so you don’t need tools to switch them. The leather configuration weighs 1.48 ounces, compared with 2.40 ounces on mesh, making the choice more than cosmetic. The specifications include sapphire-coated mineral crystal, rather than solid sapphire, and 5 ATM water resistance.

That doesn’t necessarily make it easier to read. Without numerals or minute markers, you’re interpreting the position of shaded areas rather than lining up a pointer against a scale. The dial gives you less clutter, but also fewer reference points. If you’re counting down the minutes before a train leaves, that tradeoff deserves more consideration than the appeal of an uncluttered face.

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