Insta360 Ace Pro 3 Leak Teases Vlogs Without a Screen Flip

The leaked Insta360 Ace Pro 3 wears its most conspicuous change around the lens: a chunky, eight-sided housing with Leica branding and a red outline. I’d look just to its left, though. The alleged front display shows an actual scene instead of a settings readout. If that becomes a working preview screen, it could remove a small but persistent nuisance: having to flip up the rear screen to frame yourself.

These are leaked images, not an Insta360 announcement. Shared by Igor Bogdanov, who posts as @Quadro_News, and covered by The Gadgeteer on November 4, they suggest a camera with a more convenient approach to self-recording. The existing Ace Pro 2 has a 2.5-inch flip touchscreen, while its front display handles status information. Checking your composition without repositioning that larger screen would be a welcome improvement, particularly for quick clips between everything else you’re doing.

Designer: Insta360

Visually, the alleged redesign gives the lens considerable authority. Its octagonal surround dominates the face, with the screen tucked alongside it and the Ace Pro 3 badge underneath. Black and white versions appear in the leaked image set. I prefer how the white body separates those components, making the camera’s layout easier to read. The black version looks more unified, although that red outline still insists you notice the lens first.

The front screen interests me more than the styling because it suggests a useful division of labor. A rear display could remain the place for reviewing footage and adjusting settings, with the front handling composition when you’re in the shot. The images show a rear screen and what appears to be its hinge, but they don’t establish whether both displays can show a live preview simultaneously.

Battery capacity is the other tangible clue. A leaked regulatory-screen image lists a 2,250mAh battery, compared with the 1,800mAh battery Insta360 specifies for the Ace Pro 2. That would represent a 25 percent capacity increase if the label reflects the eventual retail camera. It’s an encouraging number for anyone tired of budgeting recording time around spare batteries. It is not, however, evidence of 25 percent longer recording, and the leak supplies no verified endurance result to make that connection.

A larger battery would matter most if it reduced the number of interruptions during an ordinary outing. That’s the upgrade I’d want measured: how much useful footage you can capture between charges, with the settings you actually use. A capacity figure alone can’t answer that, especially when the same leak raises the possibility of an additional preview display drawing power.

The more ambitious rumor concerns a 1-inch, 50-megapixel sensor, potentially replacing the Ace Pro 2’s 1/1.3-inch sensor. That remains unconfirmed, and a prominent lens surround doesn’t tell us what sits behind it. The existing camera already records 8K video at 30 frames per second and shoots 50-megapixel photos. Personally, I’d be more interested in convincing improvements to evening footage and difficult lighting than another resolution headline. Those are results we’ll need actual footage to judge.

There is a reason to keep the enthusiasm measured. Some lettering in the leaked render looks uneven, a detail that RedShark also flagged when discussing its uncertain authenticity. Separately, an FCC authorization dated September 29, 2026, names the Insta360 Ace Pro 3. That gives the product name a documented regulatory trail, but it doesn’t authenticate this particular image or confirm the rumored imaging specifications.

For now, there’s no announced price or release date to build a buying decision around. I wouldn’t postpone a camera purchase solely because this render exists. Still, its most appealing suggestion is refreshingly modest. A front preview could make the camera less fussy when you turn it toward yourself, while a larger battery might mean fewer interruptions. Neither needs a dramatic sales pitch. If Insta360 delivers those changes, the benefit would be less time preparing to record and more time getting on with the shot.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover