This award-winning yarn packaging looks good enough to lick (please don’t)

Yarn packaging has one job, and it usually quits the moment you get home. The paper band gets torn off, the plastic bag goes in the trash, and the yarn ends up in a ceramic yarn bowl that knitters buy separately to keep the ball from rolling across the floor. ShenZhen YUTO Packaging Technology looked at that routine and decided the packaging should do the bowl’s job too. Its Ice Cream Cone-Shaped Yarn Packaging seats a ball of yarn in a folded paper cone, with an outlet at the tip designed to feed the strand as you knit. It also happens to look like a waffle cone.

YUTO is a Shenzhen-listed packaging heavyweight with more than 50 manufacturing centers worldwide, so this is a very serious company having a very silly afternoon. A team led by Li Xingguo and Ding Zhiyong developed the cone, which won a Red Dot: Best of the Best in the 2026 Design Concept competition. That label goes to the top entries in each category, one step below the Luminary, which this year went to Toyota’s four-legged walk me chair. A yarn wrapper sharing an awards list with a flying car and a rollable laptop is a pretty great flex. It’s still a concept, so yarn bowl makers can relax a little longer.

Designers: Li Xingguo, Ding Zhiyong, Yang Li, Li Xiang & Ding Qiqi (ShenZhen YUTO Packaging Technology)

The whole cone folds from a single sheet of paper. Up top, an interlocking paper lock is designed to keep the yarn ball seated through shipping, shelf time, and the inevitable toss into a tote bag. Down at the tip, a small outlet lets the strand feed out as you knit, doing the job of a yarn bowl’s curly slot. The yarn tail trails out of the point like ice cream dripping through the bottom of a cone, and it’s the only drip here you’ll be happy about. The idea is that the strand slides free while the ball stays put instead of rolling across the floor.

Most yarn packaging gets about thirty seconds of attention before it hits the trash. This cone is meant to keep working after checkout. Red Dot’s description says it doubles as a support stand and a needle holder, so your needles get a parking spot right next to the yarn they belong with. A cone can’t balance on its point, though. In YUTO’s photos, the cones lie on their sides or stand upright in a row, much as they would in an ice cream parlor’s cone holder. A ball of yarn and its needles sharing one tidy paper cone is honestly more organized than any knitting bag I’ve ever owned.

A white diamond grid printed over kraft-colored paper turns a plain cone into a waffle cone, and the illusion works from across the room. The open top lets the yarn play the scoop, so its actual color and texture do the selling instead of a photo on a label. A curved band wraps over each scoop with flowing script lettering, making the set look like a tiny gelato display. YUTO’s write-up calls the design biomimetic, though the resemblance here is to dessert. Naoto Fukasawa played a similar visual joke with his Juice Skin juice boxes, dressed as banana and strawberry skins. YUTO flips the joke by dressing up something you definitely should not eat.

Michaels’ 2026 Creativity Trend Report found that searches for knitting, crochet, and embroidery jumped 136% in six months. For knitters posting yarn hauls online, a row of pastel cones is ready for the camera roll. The cone also fits a pattern in YUTO’s 2026 work, which includes a mortise-and-tenon toolbox and a wine package, each folded from a single sheet of paper. If a yarn brand ever puts this on shelves, I’ll be the guy in the craft aisle asking about sprinkles.

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