Strapsicle’s iPad Cases Trade Gripping the Edges for a Silicone Hand Strap

Apple spends plenty of effort making the iPad thin and light, but that doesn’t mean holding one for an entire chapter feels effortless. A protective case can give it more bulk without giving your fingers much help. Strapsicle’s iPad cases take a different approach, adding a silicone strap that lets your hand support the tablet from behind instead of constantly squeezing its edges.

The most conspicuous part of the design is also its most useful idea. Strapsicle calls it the XO strap, a circular center with four diagonal arms attached to the case. Slide your fingers underneath, and the flexible silicone sits across the back of your hand. That gives the iPad another point of support without turning it into something with a bulky carrying handle.

Designer: Strapsicle

That arrangement also leaves room to change how you hold the tablet. Your fingers can slip under different parts of the strap for portrait reading or landscape browsing, with either hand taking a turn. Of course, the case doesn’t make an iPad weightless. It’s intended to reduce reliance on pinching the edges, not remove the need to support the device at all.

Eventually, though, even the most interesting book has to make way for something else. The front cover folds along its geometric creases to become a stand, offering portrait support for reading and a steeper 75° landscape position for watching videos. There’s also an 8° setup for typing and drawing, bringing the screen closer to the tabletop rather than holding it almost upright.

The cover doesn’t have to follow you through every activity, thankfully. It detaches completely, leaving the rear strap accessible without a folded flap competing for space behind your hand. Small pins connect it to the shell rather than magnets, so removing it is a deliberate step. Put it back on when you’re finished, and the screen has a cover for the trip home.

There’s a smaller silicone loop along the edge for an Apple Pencil, keeping the stylus with the tablet instead of loose in a bag. The main straps are interchangeable, too, so changing colors doesn’t require replacing the whole case. Pink, dark teal, and black give that unusual rear shape a little personality, while the transparent back leaves the iPad’s own finish visible.

Strapsicle lists two sizes, fitting the sixth- and seventh-generation iPad mini or the 10th-generation iPad and iPad (A16). Its announced US launch prices are $69.99 for the mini case and $79.99 for the larger version. The company says they’re shipping now, with the October 26, 2026, announcement marking their B&H retail debut. DataVision sales are scheduled to follow in November.

There is a tradeoff to all that extra support, however. Strapsicle lists the complete mini case at about six ounces and the larger version at 9.8 ounces, including their covers and straps. You’re adding weight to something you’ll still have to hold. Taking the cover off for a chapter on the couch makes sense, then, provided you remember to put it back before heading out.