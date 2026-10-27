This 484-Square-Foot Tiny Home Fits Two Bedrooms Without a Loft

The Helena makes a straightforward case for keeping a tiny home on one floor: both bedrooms are reached through ordinary doors, with no loft ladder involved. Offered by Swedish manufacturer Vagabond Haven, this configurable modular home provides 45 square meters, roughly 484 square feet, of living space. Its layout gives sleeping, cooking, and relaxing their own clearly defined places.

Measuring 9.2 meters long and 5.98 meters wide, Helena occupies a broader footprint than its compact appearance might suggest. There are no wheels underneath its steel base. Delivery requires a low bed truck and a crane, and the house needs a foundation. That makes it a home to settle into, rather than something to hitch up for a weekend away.

Designer: Vagabond Haven

Vagabond Haven’s illustrations show pale vertical timber siding beneath a shallow pitched metal roof. Large glazed sections punctuate the facade, while a proposed terrace wraps around the exterior. The relatively plain rear elevation makes the contrast noticeable: Helena directs its biggest openings toward the outdoor living areas. The images are illustrative, so finishes and details can vary with the order.

Inside, the floor plan divides the house into a shared living zone and two enclosed bedrooms. The bathroom sits between the lounge and primary bedroom, while the entrance opens beside the smaller bedroom. This arrangement keeps the lounge out of the main arrival route. A dining table occupies the glazed corner near the kitchen, giving meals a dedicated spot without introducing another room.

The kitchen follows an L-shaped arrangement, with cabinetry defining its edge rather than a separate partition. Buyers can specify induction or gas cooking, an oven, a built-in dishwasher, and a tall integrated refrigerator. These are configuration choices, not equipment to assume comes with the starting price. The illustrated dining setup seats four, despite the home’s stated three sleeping places.

The primary bedroom accommodates a double bed, with optional lifting frames offering storage beneath the mattress. The smaller room can combine a single bed with a desk and wardrobe, making its footprint useful beyond sleeping hours. Bathroom choices include a glazed corner shower, washing machine provision, and several toilet systems. Underfloor heating is optional too, rather than a standard inclusion.

Vagabond Haven lists mineral wool insulation measuring 20 centimeters in the walls and 25 centimeters in the roof, alongside triple glazing. Helena starts at approximately US$91,200 unfurnished, rising to US$102,400 fully furnished or US$117,500 for the off-grid version, all excluding VAT. Helena’s appeal rests in its allocation of space: two private bedrooms without sacrificing the ground-floor living area. The cost is a wider, permanently sited footprint.