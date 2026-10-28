RAY’s 3D Print Scraper Concept Refuses to Be Another Rectangle

The little rectangular blade gives RAY away. Without it, Marija Kucurski’s stingray-shaped design could pass for a small sculpture, all sweeping fins and a curling tail. It’s actually a concept for a 3D print scraper, a tool meant to help release stubborn plastic from a printer’s build surface. Presented through renderings on Render Weekly, it gives an unglamorous workshop accessory a silhouette I’d happily leave out on the bench.

The practical problem is straightforward: a print needs to stay attached while it’s being made, but removing it afterward can take care. Prusa recommends letting its flexible steel sheets cool before bending them to release a print, sometimes using a spatula for assistance. RAY explores a handle for that scraping job while tackling a second, more personal frustration. Kucurski wanted to get away from the cubes, rounded rectangles, and racetrack shapes that had started to feel repetitive.

Designer: Marija Kucurski

In her project description, Kucurski compares working with SubD to playing with pizza dough or clay. That experimentation led her toward a stingray. I like how modest that explanation is. There’s no elaborate story about the ocean teaching us to scrape plastic more efficiently. She wanted to try a different shape, followed the modeling process, and arrived at an animal whose broad body gives the tool a recognizable identity. Sometimes that’s a perfectly worthwhile starting point.

Seen from above, RAY spreads outward into two rounded wings, with a raised central body flowing into a slender, curved tail. The dark, metallic-looking surface catches light across those changes in curvature, making the body feel more sculpted than assembled. That’s a visual effect in the renderings, not confirmation of a particular material. The blade sits at the front, interrupting those soft contours with a plain rectangle and two exposed fasteners.

A separate visualization makes the proposed grip clearer. A hand cradles the broad body, with the thumb resting near the center and fingers supporting the wings from underneath. The tail extends back toward the wrist rather than serving as a conventional narrow handle. That arrangement suggests a different relationship between hand and tool: more of a palm-supported object than something held by a stick. I’d be curious to see how that translates when applying pressure close to the build plate.

The blade attachment is a useful visual anchor. Two visible screw heads keep the business end legible, so the animal reference doesn’t completely swallow the tool’s purpose. I appreciate that decision. A perfectly uninterrupted stingray would make a cleaner sculpture, but the exposed hardware gives RAY a little workshop credibility. It also draws attention to the connection that would need to hold up during use.

My hesitation is mostly about the tail. It completes the stingray immediately, and removing it would make the design less memorable. But I’d want to know whether it contributes anything to handling or simply asks for extra space in a drawer. The wide wings raise a similar question about storage. Neither concern ruins the idea. They’re the ordinary negotiations that make a playful concept interesting once you imagine it sharing a bench with other tools.

The available presentation doesn’t establish grip comfort, scraping performance, or compatibility with particular build surfaces. Those details would matter more than the silhouette if RAY moved toward production. Even a beautiful scraper needs to respect the surface underneath it. Prusa specifically cautions against damaging the sheet when using a spatula and recommends slipping it beneath the model while the sheet is slightly bent, rather than digging into a flat surface.

Still, I’m glad Kucurski followed the less predictable shape. I don’t need every tool to resemble a sea creature, but I do enjoy a design that makes its maker’s curiosity visible. RAY earns attention through the sweep of its body and the almost comically practical blade attached to its front. The next step would be putting that expressive form to work, finding out which curves help the hand and which ones are simply along for the ride.