Beauer X8 transforming travel trailer has enough room for the whole family, and some more

There is nothing that gets better than a towable, which travels compact behind your ride and, when it’s time to camp, opens up to provide a complete home inside. Beauer has spent its time perfecting such RVs that offer a full range of features at camp. Case in point is the new 2027 Beauer X8, a new model from the French manufacturer that transforms from a compact form factor into a complete home on wheels.

The Beauer, renowned for its expandable trailers, impresses once again with the new X8. The travel trailer thrives on the company’s patented, and often used, telescopic design, which – in this case – allows the X8 to expand to almost thrice its compact drivable size. Like its previous models, the transformation happens at the push of a button, and when expanded, it can easily accommodate up to eight people.

Designer: Beauer

Beauer X8 trailer seems mammoth when it’s expanded. When it is unfolded, it forms a total of 21.8 feet long, 6.7 feet wide, and 9.5 feet high living space. The telescopic design allows the two modules of the trailer to extend horizontally, up to 15.7 feet, creating a living area inside. The entire transformation takes 60 seconds, the company affirms, and the best thing is that the furniture inside is so well positioned in the folded positions that it automatically aligns into place with the unfolding triggered by the electric cylinders at the push of a button.

The Beauer X8 made its debut at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Show earlier this year. The X8 in the name probably signifies the number of people it can comfortably accommodate. It weighs 5,732 pounds with the accessories onboard, and when fully deployed at the camp, it offers a double living room with two sofa beds, two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a full bathroom for the residents.

Beauer X8 packs this spacious living space in a split design comprising a dedicated functional zone in each. The trailer has two large beds and two living rooms. Both bedrooms have a 140 × 200 cm double bed each, and they come with a comfortable foam mattress. According to Beauer, the two sleeping zones are separated by a two-compartment walk-in closet. More interesting are the living rooms that come with a L-shape sleeper sofa each and combined dining zone with a table for 8 people. It is a section developed ideally for residents to sit and relax.

The bathroom of this transforming travel trailer is pretty spacious. It comes equipped with a cassette toilet, sink, vanity, and a shower stall measuring 70 × 70 cm. Interestingly, a small washing machine has also been provided in the bathroom. It is mounted on the wall. The kitchen is located in the middle-left section of the X8. It comes equipped with a freestanding electric or gas cooktop, a large 190-liter refrigerator, a sink, and enough storage, still leaving enough space for a dishwasher or oven.

To ensure comfortable living, the interior of the X8 is provided with electrical outlets and LED lights, air conditioning, heating, TV, and a battery bank. The Beauer X8 expandable travel trailer starts at €109,990 (approximately $128,000).