$225 Galaxy Buds On arrive with hands-free AI operation and smooth gestures

The clip-on buds form factor is here to stay and not merely a fad. Samsung has joined the bandwagon with its first-ever clip-ons that compete in the flagship segment. The South Korean giant’s Buds4 Pro earbuds have already impressed us with their excellent call quality, ANC, and comfort. So we expect the same from the new Galaxy Buds On.

With Bose Ultra Open, Sony LinkBuds, Huawei FreeBuds 6, Nothing Ear (open), and CMF Clip Pro giving outdoor audio lovers plenty of options, the Samsung clip-ons have a strong case with the features on offer. Their first-ever clip-on wireless buds sit inside the ear, while the ergonomic shape comfortably hugs the ear for a snug fit even while working out. According to Samsung, the buds were developed after analyzing different ear shapes to optimize speaker placement and the built-in battery.

Designer: Samsung

Galaxy Buds On are focused on spatial awareness without losing out on the music quality, thanks to the TwinBoost speakers that deliver low-frequency performance. The automatic volume control toggles the audio level depending on the outside ambient noise, so that you don’t miss out on any of the important audio streams or call conversations. The introductory video clearly highlights the fact that the buds seamlessly integrate into daily life and personal listening space. Unlike some buds that have left and right distinction, these don’t have one, which is both a downside and an advantage when it comes to freedom of use.

The IP54 buds are powered by the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound platform paired with the high-efficiency Class-D amplifier, which optimizes things at the hardware level for final performance. This ensures a nonstop 9.5 hours of continuous music playback after a single charge. The buds come with a bone conduction vibration sensor that helps detect if the wearer is speaking to someone, so that the transparency mode can be enhanced and background noise reduced. As seen in the launch video, the buds can be triggered hands-free with the “Hey Google, let’s talk live” command for natural AI conversations.

Head gestures are also a part of the mix and more reliable given the bone conduction tech is at the helm. You can take or reject calls, read message notifications, dismiss alarms, or even adjust volume or equalizer on Galaxy devices. Samsung has also addressed the audio leakage issue, which is common to most clip-ons, with the Audio Leakage Reduction tech. The accompanying case brings the total battery life to an impressive 38 hours. With each of the buds weighing 6.65g and the case at 41g, the Buds On have a strong case for people in the Galaxy ecosystem. For a price of $229, they are flush in the flagship dominance race, and it will ultimately boil down to the real-world performance of the buds.