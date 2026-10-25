Only nine of these gorgeous red-to-aluminum Ducati customs will ever exist

Paint has one job on most vehicles, and that job is covering up the metal underneath. Bandit9 clearly doesn’t agree with that particular ideology. The Saigon-based studio’s new (RED) 800 starts out in deep Racing Red at the nose, then lets the color thin out as it sweeps back until all that’s left is raw, hand-brushed aluminum. It’s a Ducati 821 custom built with (RED), the charity co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, and only nine will ever exist. Every one of them sends $14,000 to the fight against AIDS and other preventable diseases, which is a pretty great excuse to own a motorcycle this good-looking.

Each fade gets applied by hand, so no two of the nine bikes will wear their red in exactly the same spot. I love that, because the paint job becomes a fingerprint. Underneath sits the same recipe from Bandit9’s Ducati 821 build: Ducati’s 821cc Testastretta twin making 110 horsepower, wrapped in a seamless hand-shaped aluminum unibody that weighs a claimed 386 pounds dry. That earlier bike went with aluminum and carbon and skipped the red entirely, which feels almost rude for a Ducati. This one brings the red back and then lets it fade out halfway, a Ducati that only partly remembers its roots. It’s priced at $49,900 and built to order, with an 8 to 12 month wait.

Designers: Bandit9 & (RED)

How the red drains across one seamless aluminum shell

The fade works because there’s nowhere for it to stop. Bandit9’s unibody wraps the nose, tank, and flanks in one hand-shaped aluminum skin, so the red never runs into a panel gap that would force a hard edge. The color sits deepest on the tank and tail, then drains down the flanks toward the belly like it was poured on from above. By the time it reaches the engine cases, the brushed grain of the metal has taken over completely. In the close-up shots, that grain even seems to show through the red near the transition, which hints at a translucent candy coat laid straight onto bare aluminum.

That candy approach, if it is one, would explain why the bike looks lit from inside. Translucent paint lets light hit the metal underneath and bounce back through the color, so the red picks up a glow that solid paint can’t fake. Thinning the coat by hand also means the painter controls exactly how fast the red gives up, which is where the fingerprint comes in. A red LED strip tracing the tail’s edge down toward the rear suspension carries a line of color past the point where the paint stops. Basically, the red keeps going even after the bike runs out of paint.

A fade with roots in 1950s hot rods and (RED)’s aluminum gadgets

Southern California painter Larry Watson gets a lot of the credit for turning fades into a custom-culture staple. Starting in the late 1950s, Watson helped popularize panel paint, scallops, veils, and fades, shooting candy colors over silver and pearl on cars like his own 1958 Thunderbird. Those jobs were loud, flashy, and built to be seen at a drive-in. Bandit9 takes the same basic idea and strips out the flash, using a single color and letting bare metal do the rest. It’s a hot rod technique wearing a gallery outfit.

Red over bare aluminum also happens to be (RED)’s unofficial house style. One of the organization’s most famous early products was a red aluminum iPod nano in 2006, and in 2013 Jony Ive and Marc Newson designed a one-off aluminum Leica M for a (RED) auction at Sotheby’s. That camera sold for $1.8 million, and the whole sale raised $26.2 million once the Gates Foundation matched it. Bandit9’s bike slots neatly into that family of red-and-metal objects built to raise money. It’s also the only one I know of with a Ducati engine.

The same price as the regular 821, which makes the red free

Bandit9 left Ducati’s mechanical bits alone and rebuilt everything you actually look at. The 821cc Testastretta twin makes 110 horsepower and 65.8 lb-ft of torque, good for a claimed 0 to 60 mph run of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of about 125 mph (201 km/h). A custom tubular steel trellis frame holds it together, with a 43mm Sachs fork, an adjustable Sachs rear shock, and a single-sided swingarm. Dual 320mm Brembo monobloc calipers handle stopping up front. Ducati’s engineers did the hard part, and Bandit9 spent its months on the shell.

At $49,900, the (RED) 800 costs exactly what Bandit9 charges for its regular Ducati 821, which means the buyer pays nothing extra for the paint or the $14,000 donation. Sell all nine and (RED) collects $126,000. Orders go directly through Bandit9, and with only nine slots, they probably won’t hang around long. Plenty of charity editions just dip a product in red and call it a day. Bandit9 made the red the entire design, then had the good sense to let it fade out right where the metal gets interesting.