ASUS ExpertBook A7 Gives the Business Laptop a Sleeker Look

When I first saw the ASUS ExpertBook A7, I had to double-check that it was really meant for business. This laptop immediately cuts a different silhouette compared to the usual gray rectangles that fill airport lounges and open offices. Instead of relying on harsh edges or a boxy build, the A7 projects an air of modern sophistication that feels more at home next to a designer handbag than lost in a sea of generic briefcases. It is refreshing to see a company put such clear effort into making work hardware truly attractive.

With this launch, ASUS introduces an all-new A series to its commercial lineup. Pricing in the US starts at $1,299, which places it among premium options for professionals who care about their tools’ aesthetics as much as their productivity. The combination of an aluminum body with a vivid OLED screen ensures it stands out from the crowd while still promising plenty of business features beneath the surface.

Designer: ASUS

A Work Companion Designed with Intention

From the first touch, you notice how carefully built the ExpertBook A7 feels. ASUS says this device is milled from a single block of 6000 series aluminum alloy, which is better known for its use in airplanes than office cubicles. This construction helps reduce visible seams and eliminates weak points that could otherwise catch on your bag or wear down over time. The result is a chassis that feels reassuringly solid in everyday use.

Sustainability gets its due as well. Nearly all of the aluminum used around the keys and top cover comes from recycled sources, while the bottom case uses 70% recycled material, too. That focus on sustainability does not just make environmental sense; it gives the laptop a cool touch and premium finish that plastic simply cannot match. Color choices remain subtle yet attractive. You can pick either Lunar Silver or Eclipse Black, both of which offer understated style wherever you work or play.

Measuring just under half an inch thick and weighing less than three pounds, this laptop is easy to slip into any bag without adding bulk or strain. Carrying it around feels closer to bringing along a glossy magazine than hauling old-school work equipment. For people who are always on the move, this lightweight build is more than just convenient.

Display That Draws You In

Flip open the lid, and you will immediately notice why ASUS is proud of its screen technology. The 14- inch panel offers 3K resolution at 2880×1800 pixels, using OLED technology for richer colors and true black levels. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, everything from scrolling through presentations to watching videos appears fluid and sharp.

For those who spend time editing photos or creating graphics, full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space means you get accurate color reproduction for creative work as well as daily tasks. Some versions offer an anti-glare coating to help keep reflections at bay if you often work near windows or bright lights. There is no touch input on this model. Instead, all interaction happens through a backlit keyboard and a glass haptic touchpad that gives gentle feedback with every click or gesture.

Thoughtful Features for Real Workdays

The port selection keeps you ready for any meeting or workspace setup without forcing extra adapters into your bag. Two USB-C connectors handle charging and video output while USB-A supports older accessories you might still rely on day to day. HDMI makes connecting to projectors or external monitors simple, and there is also a headphone jack when wireless audio just will not do.

ASUS includes small touches that make daily use easier than expected. For example, you can open the lid with just one hand, thanks to the carefully tuned hinge resistance. This proves surprisingly handy when juggling coffee cups or paperwork during a busy day. In my own hands-on time with the device, I found screen wobble kept nicely under control even while typing quickly.

Performance starts strong out of the box with Intel Core 5 processors available up to Core 7 models depending on your configuration needs. 16GB of memory comes standard along with 512GB of solid-state storage, so multitasking rarely slows things down.

Battery Life and Security That Keep Up

ASUS advertises up to 26 hours of battery life based on controlled video playback tests using their 65 WHr battery pack. In real-world situations filled with conference calls, dozens of browser tabs, and relentless emails, expect something less, but fast charging back up to 50% capacity in 30 minutes can help keep you unplugged longer when needed.

Security features include fingerprint sign-in support along with enterprise-level BIOS protection. Plus, regular updates are promised for five years after purchase. Buyers also receive three years of warranty coverage, which brings extra peace of mind when investing in premium hardware.