A Pen Holder That Actually Looks Like Desk Art

When it comes to stationery and my work and leisure desk, I consider my aesthetic to be messycore and maximalist. Having a lot of pens and other supplies on hand whether for work or for my journaling sessions is normal for me. I tried to use some desk organizers, but it seems that there is order in my chaos and I can still find what I need when I need it, although it doesn’t really look all that Instagrammable. That hasn’t stopped me from looking at and exploring desk organizers and pen holders, especially ones that look different from the usual.

Ciclo is one such pen holder from Spanish industrial designer Eduardo Blanco. The way it’s designed is for you to have more space for your various stationery items and also to give your desk a kind of sculptural-looking organizer that looks good in person and also when you decide to do a post of how your desk looks at the moment. The inspiration for the design actually comes from mathematics and the name itself has ties to it.

Designer: Eduardo Blanco

Blanco said he wanted something that didn’t look banal on his desk. The inspiration comes from the Cartesian coordinate system, using three cylinders repeated around the same axis that are stacked and joined one on top of the other. Think about the X, Y, Z axes discussed during math classes (which I would rather forget) but brought to life as a sculptural stationery object. What would normally be a mundane or ordinary object is transformed into a well-designed piece that would look at home at an office desk, a creative workspace, or your side table. Aside from looking beautiful just sitting there, it also means you have three spaces to put your pencils, pens, markers, scissors, cutter, and other supplies you need to organize on your desk.

And honestly, that’s where Ciclo wins me over. Even for someone like me, whose desk looks like a stationery store had a very good time, there’s something undeniably appealing about having one piece that anchors the whole thing visually. You don’t have to be a minimalist to appreciate a beautiful object. If anything, if you’re already going the maximalist route, you might as well make sure some of those items on your desk are actually worth looking at, and Ciclo definitely qualifies. There’s also something kind of fun about having a mathematically inspired piece sitting among your journaling supplies and highlighter collection.

What I also find interesting about Ciclo is the way it challenges how seriously we take the objects we use every day. Most of us grab whatever cheap plastic pen cup is on sale at the office supply store, and that’s perfectly fine. It works. But Blanco’s approach asks a simple but quietly radical question: why settle for something that just works when you could have something that also makes you pause for a second and go, “huh, that’s actually really cool”? That shift in thinking is kind of what separates good design from great design, and it’s exactly what makes Ciclo stand out in a product category that designers have largely ignored.

It’s also worth noting that Ciclo was selected as part of Lagranja Design’s Open Design Editions 2026, a program that spotlights emerging and thoughtful design work, and was presented during Barcelona Design Week. That’s not a small nod. It means the design community sees real value in what Blanco created here, and that Ciclo is more than just a pretty object to put on display.

Whether you keep a very tidy, carefully curated desk or your workspace is a glorious organized mess like mine, Ciclo is the kind of object that earns its spot. It’s a pen holder, sure, but it’s also a small, quiet statement that the things you keep close while you work or create don’t have to be boring. And in a world where so many of us spend a huge chunk of our day at our desks, that feels like it actually matters.