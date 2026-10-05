Wuben’s Prime Day Fall 2026 Sale Has a Different Light for Every Kind of Carry

Most flashlights spend their lives in drawers, which is unfortunate because darkness rarely waits for you to find one. Wuben’s Prime Day Fall 2026 Sale brings together four lights designed around different ways of keeping one close. There’s a substantial outdoor companion, a pocket-sized tool, a light you can wear, and one that tries to cover a little of everything.

The interesting question isn’t which has the biggest number on the box. It’s where a light belongs when you’re walking home, looking under the hood, or setting up camp after sunset. The X1 Pro, G5, E2 Pulse, and X4 each answer with a different shape and way of working, which makes their differences worth a closer look.

Wuben X1 Pro 12300 Lumens Rechargeable EDC Flashlight

The X1 Pro starts with the kind of problem that makes a phone flashlight look silly: trying to see beyond the nearest tree. Its broad, rectangular body gives your fingers room to settle around it instead of forcing a tight grip on a skinny tube. At 13.5 oz with batteries, it can easily hang from a bag or holster, ready for action at a moment’s notice.

A focused spotlight reaches up to 1,345 feet, while a wider floodlight fills the ground nearby. Together, they can produce a claimed peak of 12,300 lumens, making the darkness a little less scary and a lot less dangerous. An active cooling fan helps manage the heat, making the engineering behind the brightness as interesting as the number itself.

That same body can charge a phone through its 15W USB-C output, useful when you’ve been relying on your phone for directions. Two replaceable 21700 cells power the light, and it supports 30W charging. Being able to open the battery compartment matters on longer trips, when carrying spare cells is more practical than hoping to find an outlet.

The X1 Pro can also sit on a tripod using its 1/4-inch thread, leaving your hands free while you work. A compatible bike mount offers another option as a separate purchase. Its IP65 rating means it can handle dust and rain, no sweat. It’s the kind of assurance you’ll want to have when you’re out camping or just enjoying the wonders that the night has to offer.

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Wuben G5 400 Lumens EDC Keychain Compact Rechargeable Flashlight

The G5 heads in a slightly different direction, promising maximum portability to keep you company anywhere. Roughly the size of a pocket lighter, its flat, squared-off body feels closer to a small everyday tool than traditional camping gear. It weighs about 1.8 oz, yet its white beam reaches up to 269 feet and tops out at 400 lumens. That’s quite a bit of light to keep with your keys.

Its cleverest detail is a head that rotates 180 degrees. Clip the G5 to a jacket while you’re tightening a loose screw, and you can point the beam toward your hands instead of wherever the clip happens to face, then turn it again for handheld use. It’s a simple mechanical solution to something another button or lighting mode wouldn’t fix.

A second light offers seven RGB colors. Red can help mark a bag beside a campsite, while another color can add a little light without directing the white beam into everyone’s eyes. The metal housing carries an IP65 rating, and a sliding control locks the light while covering the USB-C port. It’s a thoughtful arrangement for something that spends its day getting knocked around.

The rechargeable G5 can also operate while plugged in, handy when a small job becomes a longer one. Black and green blend easily into a kit, while yellow is harder to overlook. The Ice Cracked finish gives that familiar little rectangle another personality altogether, proving that not every useful tool needs to look stern.

Click Here to Buy Now: $19.99 $29.99 ($10 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Website Here.

Wuben E2 PULSE 10.7g Compact Mini EDC Keychain Flashlight

If the G5 disappears into a pocket, the E2 Pulse nearly disappears onto a zipper. Weighing about 0.38 oz, it trades the usual flashlight silhouette for a gradient shell that can hang from a chain. That changes the habit around it: there’s no bag to search when the light is already close enough to reach.

Its main beam delivers up to 150 lumens and reaches about 85 feet, handy for finding a dropped key or crossing a dim porch. A white side light spreads illumination over nearby surfaces, while there are red and red-and-blue signals, along with a gently pulsing glow. They add visibility and character, and provide some peace of mind in an emergency.

A magnet lets the E2 cling to a suitable metal surface, freeing both hands while you look beneath a sink or sort through a toolbox. Its quick-release connector makes it easy to detach from the chain, too. USB-C charging and an IP66 rating help it cope with everyday mishaps, including a bit of a shower or a quick splash.

The E2 gives you its brightest light when you need a quick look, then steps down from 150 to 100 lumens as the battery runs. That makes sense for something small enough to stay with you all day. Whether it’s attached to your keys, backpack, or necklace, it’s easy to reach when the power goes out or you’re looking for something after dark.

Click Here to Buy Now: $11.04 $29.99 ($18.95 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Website Here.

Wuben X4 Compact Multi-Function 1500 Lumen EDC Tactical Flashlight

The X4 sits between those extremes, with a shape that fits in a pocket but still gives your hand something substantial to hold. Its main light reaches 1,500 lumens and throws a beam up to 673 feet. That reach helps when the driveway ends before the darkness does, while the broader light makes the ground nearby easier to navigate.

A side panel takes over when distance stops mattering. Its warm white light can illuminate a page or soften a tent without aiming the main beam at your face. There’s RGB lighting, too, but the more interesting decision is putting different kinds of light on different surfaces. One direction serves the path; the other serves the space around you.

You can stand the X4 upright, clip it to clothing, or attach its magnetic base to suitable metal. Those choices make a difference when both hands are busy packing a car or tracing a cable behind a desk. Controls for the main light, side light, and lock mode also make it easier to get the kind of light you meant to use.

Inside is a replaceable 3,400mAh battery that charges through USB-C. At its lowest setting, the side light can run for up to 720 hours, giving you a long-lasting glow for extended trips while the 1,500-lumen main beam is there when you need more light. With an IP65 rating and resistance to drops from about 3.3 feet, the X4 feels as appropriate in a backpack as it does beside the bed.

A light you’ll actually carry is more likely to help when the power goes out or the walk runs late. Wuben has taken four different routes to that simple idea, and the Prime Day Fall 2026 Sale makes this a timely moment to consider which one fits your habits. A powerful beam has its place, but so does a little light that’s always on your keys.

Click Here to Buy Now: $38.99 $64.99 ($26 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Website Here.