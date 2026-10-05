Vosteed’s $200 titanium folder is slim enough to forget, sharp enough to remember

The porcupine is one of nature’s better-engineered designs. It’s compact, self-sufficient, and its entire defense system lives in its skin rather than in added bulk. Vosteed clearly had this in mind when they named one of their most capable folding knives after it. The Acid Wash variants of the TiSlim lineup make that connection literal: that organic, cellular pattern CNC-machined into the Grade 5 titanium handle looks uncannily like porcupine skin, like something that grew there rather than got machined into existence. It’s one of those rare cases where a product’s name, its material treatment, and its surface texture all tell exactly the same story.

The Porcupine TiSlim is a 3.04-inch drop point folder from Vosteed Cutlery, running CPM-S90V blade steel in Grade 5 titanium handles just 0.315 inches thick. It’s the third chapter in Vosteed’s TiSlim lineup, following the Parallel and the Raccoon TiSlim, bringing that slim-carry formula to one of their most established working designs. Deployment comes via dual-tone thumb studs and a caged ceramic ball-bearing pivot, with a Top Liner Lock keeping fingers safely clear of the blade path on the close. The lineup spans from $139 for 154CM entry variants up to $179 for the S90V Acid Wash Copper flagship, and neither figure will make your wallet flinch the way this category typically demands. The overall build is Vosteed’s tightest expression of their TiSlim philosophy yet, and everything from the thumb studs to the pocket clip reflects a level of hardware polish that sits above the price point.

Designer: Vosteed

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Thin in the Pocket, Solid in Hand

At 0.315 inches (that’s 8mm for the metrically inclined), the Porcupine TiSlim’s handle sits at roughly the thickness of a well-stocked card wallet. Vosteed CNC-machines the Grade 5 titanium scales with careful chamfering along the edges, reducing perceived bulk and keeping pocket entry smooth. An aluminum backspacer runs the spine, reinforcing structure without adding meaningful weight, while a CNC-finished stainless steel liner integrates cleanly into the handle without creating uncomfortable seams or steps. Strategic jimping on the spine and matching jimping on the handle near the spine give your thumb something real to grip when a task requires it. The result is a knife that genuinely disappears in the pocket while feeling solid and purposeful once the blade is open.

The whole knife weighs 2.97 ounces closed, which puts it firmly in the “you’ll forget it’s there” category alongside considerably less capable knives. The titanium pocket clip sits streamlined and low-profile, with a tip-up carry orientation that places the thumb stud right where your hand naturally meets the knife on the draw. Titanium-coated T8 screws handle all the fastening duties, offering corrosion resistance and the practical benefit of serviceability without a specialized tool. A recessed lanyard hole keeps the spine clean and uncluttered, so nothing is snagging on pocket liner fabric throughout the day. For a knife that opens to a full 7.22-inch working length, it packs remarkably compactly.

A Blade Built for Everyday Work

CPM-S90V is a high-vanadium martensitic stainless steel with exceptional wear resistance and edge retention, which is a long way of saying it holds its edge for a very long time before needing attention. Vosteed runs it in a drop point profile with 0.087-inch blade stock and a flat grind, the right call for a working EDC: flat grinds cut efficiently through a wide range of materials without binding mid-task. The broad belly supports slicing, while the controlled tip handles cord cutting, package opening, and food prep with equal ease. At 3.04 inches, the blade clears most urban carry restrictions while remaining genuinely useful. The Acid Wash and Stonewash blade finish on the A4811 also looks exceptional under office lighting, which is a perfectly valid reason to pick one colorway over another.

Deployment uses dual-tone thumb studs and a caged ceramic ball-bearing pivot, and every reviewer who has gotten their hands on one describes the action as genuinely willing. The bearing makes the blade rotate freely with a single thumb flick, with no stickiness or hesitation. A Top Liner Lock handles the close, and its placement on the spine distinguishes it from conventional liner locks in a meaningful way. Standard liner locks require pressing inward while the blade swings shut, briefly routing fingers across the blade path. The Top Liner Lock moves that engagement to the spine, so your thumb pushes down rather than inward, keeping your digits fully clear. Vosteed has made this lock a signature of the Porcupine platform, and at this price it represents a level of thoughtfulness you typically pay more for.

Fourteen Variants, One Very Clear Argument

The Porcupine TiSlim lineup offers over a dozen finish combinations across two blade steel tiers. The 154CM entry models at $139 come in colorways like Gray Ti with Satin, Black Ti with Copper Dune, Dim Grey Ti with Blackwash, Blue Ti with Stonewash, and Rebecca Purple. Step up to S90V and the options expand into Brasswash Ti, Blue Ti with Satin, and the Acid Wash series. The most visually interesting of the bunch are the Acid Wash handles, where the titanium develops a complex, shifting surface character between grey and warm bronze tones depending on the light. Certain variants also carry that cellular, organic machined pattern on the handle scales, the texture that gives the knife its name and makes it one of the more visually distinctive folders at this price point.

Pricing starts at $139 for 154CM models and reaches $179 for the Acid Wash Copper S90V flagship (A4811), and Yanko readers can apply code YANKO489 at Amazon checkout for 10% off most Porcupine TiSlim models. For competitive context, the Benchmade Mini Narrows 743 runs $500, the Quiet Carry Drift asks $320, and the TRM Neutron 2 in MagnaCut is $375. The Porcupine TiSlim undercuts all three while fielding Grade 5 titanium construction and a blade steel that holds its own in that company.

Click Here to Buy Now: $161.1 $179 (10% off, use code “YANKO489”). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Website Here.