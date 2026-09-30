Amman Design Week Returns After 7 Years: 220 Designers, 204 Events, and a City That Doesn’t Forget

Seven years is a long time to leave a conversation hanging. Amman Design Week last took place in 2019, when we covered an edition called “Possibilities” that was full of material experiments and optimistic making. Since then, the region has lived through a pandemic, multiple regional conflicts, and population displacement at a scale that reshaped the demographic reality of an entire neighborhood of countries. This October, the event returns to a city carrying all those years inside it. Picking up where things left off would be impossible. Starting with what has actually changed feels much more interesting.

The 2026 theme is “Accumulations,” a word capacious enough to hold inherited craft, salvaged stone, family recipes, and the less welcome things that gather over time. Running from October 2 to 17 across five districts in and around Amman, plus the Red Sea city of Aqaba for the first time, the fourth edition of ADW brings together over 220 designers across 59 participating spaces and 204 events. Founded in 2016 by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the biennial event has always had serious civic ambitions, and our coverage across three editions has tracked how those ambitions grew. The last edition was already helping rehabilitate communities and expanding access to creative tools across Jordan. This one arrives carrying the weight of everything that filled the years since.

See the full program, plan your route, and keep up with updates at ammandesignweek.com

How an Abbasid Poet About Sin Ended Up Anchoring a Design Week Theme

The 2026 curatorial team opens with a verse from the Abbasid poet Ibn al-Mu’tazz: “Do not dismiss the small; mountains are made of pebbles.” The immense form emerges through countless, often seemingly imperceptible deposits. Read as an image of accumulation, it suggests how the world is built: how knowledge grows, traditions develop, industries take shape, and cities are made. Layer upon layer and decision upon decision. The curatorial team doesn’t shy away from the darker read, acknowledging openly that accumulations can be harmful, that problems accumulate, that waste builds up, and that what builds can also bury. The program approaches the theme through three registers: Reserves and Repositories, which considers what gathers and is held; Systems and Structures, which looks at how layers of rules, decisions, and relationships build up to shape how we live; and Practices and Processes, which turns to the tools and ways of making available to us and the knowledge accumulated within them over time. That is a more rigorous curatorial architecture than most design fairs manage, and it shows.

Each project in the exhibitions is presented as a diptych in dialogue with a trace: a selected artifact, archival document, or oral history. The traces aim to foreground the history of each work, drawing from inherited tools, familial narratives, or ecological cues to reveal the often-unseen scaffolding that informs our designed environments. This curatorial gesture resists the erasure of origin and instead centers the messy and generative relationships between source and aspiration. Exhibitions Curator Faysal Tabbarah, born in Aleppo and based between Sharjah and Ottawa, brings biographical fluency to this framework, with a practice built around regional, environmental, and architectural imaginaries. Programs Curator Khaled Al-Bashir, Arts and Culture Director at Darat al Funun in Amman, trained at the Architectural Association in London and has work spanning Jordan, Palestine, and internationally, exploring how space, culture, and political structures shape the production of knowledge. Together, their backgrounds are the event’s argument made visible before a single object goes on display.

Four Things Amman Gets to Keep After October 17

This year, Amman Design Week introduces four permanent urban interventions: a shade structure, a lamp post, a public garden, and a playground, all placed in public space and left as small pieces of design for the community after October 17. The lamp post alone carries enough conceptual weight to deserve its own article. Designer Mohamad Nahleh drew on the structural history of Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock, treating it not through its religious symbolism or association with Al Israa wal Miraj but as a record of nearly thirteen centuries of repairs, reinforcements, and rebuilding under successive historical periods. The result is a half-scale sculptural fragment in wood and steel, installed as a functioning lighting pole above a small stone seat, making the case that everyday infrastructure can carry meaning, beauty, and history while still doing its job. Infrastructure that carries that much without announcing it is a genuinely hard design problem, and this is one of the cleaner solutions to it.

Elsewhere in Ras El Ain Park, designer Abeer Anabtawi transforms a large patch of bare concrete at the park’s center into a basketball court decorated with the vegetation found on produce carts and dinner tables across Amman: tomatoes, chamomile, mallow leaves, and wheat, bringing together the familiar sights that shape Amman residents’ daily experience of the city. “Ard al Sahn” by L.E.FT and collaborators redesigns an inaccessible street intersection outside the Shariah Mosque using local stone waste, with the floor oriented toward the Qibla. Civil Architecture’s shade structure threads a ceramic-tile roof between existing tree trunks in the same park, closing the gaps in the canopy overhead, with the tiles developed and manufactured in Jordan by Haswa. Eighty percent of the work across ADW’s track record has been produced locally, and these four projects push that commitment beyond the exhibition calendar. When the program closes on October 17, the city keeps all four.

Aqaba Gets Its First Edition, and the Schools Are Coming Too

For the first time, Amman Design Week arrives in Aqaba with exhibitions, installations, workshops, and public programs developed with WUJUD Art Foundation, responding to the city’s coastal landscape, histories, and communities. The Student Mentorship Program connects students with practitioners across typography, furniture making, architecture, UX/UI design, community-centered design, product design, digital fabrication, and jewelry design, giving students the chance to develop real projects through direct exchange and mentorship. ADW has also partnered with the Madrasati initiative to connect directly with public schools, building on the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development to strengthen creative and practical learning, with public school groups receiving dedicated guided tours of the Hangar exhibition. Across sixteen days, the event projects 90,000 visitors, with 5,000 to 10,000 expected internationally. The Aqaba expansion, school partnerships, and student exhibition make a combined case that this edition reaches further than any previous one.

The Ithra Design Week x ADW Residency pairs designers from Jordan and Saudi Arabia, producing work that sits at a particular moment in shifting regional alignments. When we covered ADW in 2017 across two pieces, including a separate spotlight on a motion-reactive Hangar installation that stopped visitors mid-step, the event was already asking what it means to make design from a specific place. The 2019 edition took that further, helping legalize 3D printing in Jordan, where it had been banned until 2017, and supporting Syrian and Palestinian communities through design programming. The program rests on a simple premise: good design is ordinary, useful, and made close to home. After seven years and everything that the time brought, that premise sounds about right.

See the full program, plan your route, and keep up with updates at ammandesignweek.com