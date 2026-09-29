Poclink Motion Ultra is a modern walkie-talkie with LTE, GPS, SOS, and Zero Monthly Fees

The walkie-talkie has had the same design problem since WWII: great up close, a plastic brick the moment you’re out of range. Bluetooth mesh updated the tech but kept the same ceiling, roughly 1km of real-world range and about 15 people max before the group chat sounds like a submarine drill. Satellite communicators like Garmin’s inReach solved the no-signal problem but traded voice communication for text-only messaging and a monthly subscription fee. Smartphones have the range on paper, but cold weather and touchscreens make them basically decorative in the field. There’s an obvious product sitting in the gap between all three, and Poclink has apparently noticed.

Poclink’s answer is the Motion Ultra, a wearable hybrid LTE-plus-analog radio that runs on 4G LTE when coverage is available and seamlessly switches to analog radio for off-grid communication when it isn’t, with analog range reaching up to 20 miles in favorable open conditions and varying with terrain and surrounding conditions.

Designer: Poclink

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Two oversized PTT buttons give instant access to each mode, operable without looking, gloves on, at full speed. The body is IP67 waterproof, cold-rated to -20°C, weighs about 100g, and can be mounted in different ways for use on helmets, goggles, handlebars, backpacks, and more. A lifetime global SIM covering 60-plus countries ships in the box with zero monthly fees, and groups can scale to 1000 members on PTT or drop into 5-way full-duplex mode for something closer to an actual conversation. Three colorways are available: Alpine White, Ridge Black, and the very correct choice, Adventure Orange.

Two separate buttons handle two separate worlds: the front-facing button connects via LTE for unlimited range, and the side button fires up the analog radio for off-grid reach. Both are sized for blind-press operation, meaning you can trigger either by feel alone, ski gloves on, at speed, without glancing down. That specific interaction, a deliberate physical input requiring zero visual attention, is the kind of UX decision that separates tools designed for actual field conditions from tools designed to look good in a press photo. A multi-function rotary dial rounds out the controls, handling volume, channel switching, and group changes without a touchscreen in sight.

The analog radio speaks three regional protocols: GMRS in the US, PMR446 in Europe, and UHF CB in Australia, giving the Motion Ultra genuine off-grid reach across every major outdoor market. Over LTE, range is unlimited wherever cellular coverage exists. The lifetime global SIM ships included at zero monthly or annual cost, with an optional premium plan extending coverage from 60-plus countries to 160-plus. That no-subscription architecture matters more than it sounds on a spec sheet: it removes the recurring cost objection entirely and means the device holds its value over time in a way hardware-plus-plan models don’t. It also means you can hand it to a friend for a trip and it’ll just work.

PTT scales to 1000 members in group mode, full duplex caps at five people in conference-call mode, and the Motion Ultra handles both depending on whether your crew is running a coordinated ski patrol operation or just arguing over which run to take. On-device AI handles wind noise reduction, so voices stay intelligible through helmets in conditions where a regular speakerphone would produce mostly wind and optimism. Voice command support lets users adjust volume or call teammates hands-free, which matters more than it sounds on a device physically attached to a moving human. The 1.47-inch color display shows team names, channels, and connection status at a glance. Every conversation runs through AES-256 encryption backed by AWS cloud infrastructure, which is a level of security most radios in this category don’t even bother mentioning.

Live GPS location sharing, one-touch SOS, and geofencing are built into the Motion Ultra, and they deserve more attention than the feature list usually gives them. The SOS button sends your exact coordinates to the group instantly, with no satellite subscription and no menu-diving required. Geofencing lets you define a safety perimeter around a resort, campsite, or trailhead, with alerts triggering if someone drifts outside it. The real-world case that stuck with me is a POC-1 Ultra owner who reported that his daughter’s phone died after a car accident in a remote, low-coverage area, and the radio still maintained a connection at 75 miles. The Motion Ultra takes Poclink’s proven hybrid communication platform a step further, evolving it into a more advanced, versatile system that combines 4G LTE connectivity with off-grid analog communication in a compact, wearable form purpose-built for riders, skiers, hikers, and anyone who knows that going farther often means going beyond what a phone alone can handle.

At about 100g, the Motion Ultra lands at that useful intersection of present enough to feel like real gear and light enough to not punish you for clipping it to your helmet every single day. The Universal Action Mount supports helmets, handlebars, backpacks, and third-party accessories, so it integrates into a setup you already own rather than demanding its own infrastructure. A 2000mAh battery with USB-C fast charging handles all-day outdoor use, and Bluetooth doubles as a music and podcast playback source during solo stretches when the PTT stays quiet. IP67 waterproofing and a -20°C cold rating cover every realistic outdoor condition without special handling or storage requirements. The diagonal crosshatch texture on the speaker grille is a small detail, but it reads as intentional rather than cosmetic, which is more than most gadgets in this category can claim.

The Poclink Motion Ultra is now live on Kickstarter, bringing its hybrid LTE-and-analog approach to backers for the first time.

If your idea of staying connected needs to extend beyond where your phone stops working, you can grab 2 units of the Motion Ultra for the early bird price of $399 with estimated shipping starting Nov 2026.