The Perfect ‘Frequent Flyer’ Hoodie cradles your arms like a Straightjacket for comfortable snoozing

Airplane seats are designed for exactly one thing: fitting as many humans as possible into a metal tube. Comfort comes a distant second, and sleep ranks somewhere around fifth, just behind the tiny bag of pretzels. You get an armrest, or half of one if you lose the elbow war with the middle seat, and your arms spend the flight crossing, uncrossing, and slowly going numb.

The STR-8 Jacket gives them somewhere to go. Designed by Idaho-based frequent flyer Bryson Howell, The idea came from commercial airline pilot Ben Howell, who teamed up with his brother, Bryson Howell, to design the jacket. It’s a travel hoodie with a second pocket high on the chest where you can park both forearms. A stretch membrane in the back spreads their weight across your upper body, so your shoulders can finally clock out. A flexible internal support membrane distributes their weight across your upper body, giving your arms a supported place to rest. The new Gen 2 version zips up and comes with matching joggers and a packing case. It even throws in a sleep mask is available in a $189 bundle with matching joggers, a sleep mask, and a travel case, or just the jacket for $109 because the moment you finally get comfy, the guy in 14C will open his window shade. Every single time.

Designers: Ben Howell and Bryson Howell

Click Here to Buy Now: $99.

Cross your arms on a flight and they go numb within minutes. Let them hang and they pull on your shoulders for hours straight. The Howell’s fix was a kangaroo-style pocket sized for both forearms, backed by a stretch membrane sewn through the shoulders and back that absorbs the weight instead of your traps taking it. Their friends said the result looked like a straitjacket when he first showed it off. They kept the joke and named the jacket after it, which is the kind of branding move I respect more than I probably should.

The brothers worked through five to six prototypes to get the support right. An upper pocket alone wasn’t enough: early versions still placed too much pressure on the neck and shoulders. The breakthrough was a flexible internal membrane that helped distribute arm weight more evenly across the upper body. That hidden structure is what turns the chest pocket into a place to rest both forearms.

The fabric is a polyester-spandex blend, chosen after early cotton prototypes ran too warm for a six-hour flight. The stretch has to flex constantly under arm weight without sagging out of shape after repeated wear, which cotton simply couldn’t do. Breathability keeps you from waking up sweaty somewhere over the Atlantic, which would defeat the entire point of a jacket built to help you sleep. It packs down small enough to fit inside its own carry case afterward. None of this is flashy fabric tech, and it doesn’t need to be.

Gen 2 adds a full front zipper, making the jacket easier to put on and take off, especially useful at security or anywhere you’re layering in a hurry. It’s a straightforward upgrade over the pullover style, not a fix for a flaw so much as an added option for people who prefer a zip-up. The arm support mechanics underneath stay identical either way. Whether you grab the zip jacket or the Original Pullover comes down to personal preference more than anything else.

The arm pocket itself grew from Gen 1 to Gen 2, giving more room for different arm lengths and body types. That matters because a pocket that’s too snug pulls the membrane tight in the wrong spot instead of distributing weight evenly. The mechanics underneath stay the same, just refined for a wider range of people. Refinements like this are usually harder to nail than a flashy new feature. It suggests this generation actually got tested on more bodies than just the founder’s own.

The joggers use the same wind and water resistant fabric as the jacket, so the set matches in feel as well as color. A dedicated passport pocket and an AirPod pocket are built in, which solves a genuinely annoying travel problem. Digging through a backpack for your passport mid-line while everyone behind you sighs is nobody’s idea of fun. Pair them with the jacket and this stops being a novelty item and starts looking like an actual travel uniform. That’s a bigger shift than it sounds.

The whole outfit compresses down to roughly the size of a water bottle, case included. That’s genuinely useful for anyone whose carry-on is already packed to the zipper with chargers and snacks. A jacket that eats backpack space you don’t have is a jacket that stays home on the next trip. Packability here reads like a real design requirement, not an afterthought tacked on for campaign photos. That kind of detail usually only shows up after someone has lived with the product on actual flights, not just prototyped it in a garage.

A sleep mask rounds out the case, and its usefulness clicks the moment you finally get your arms sorted and the passenger two rows up opens the window shade. It’s a small addition and a fairly convenient bundle item, sure. But it closes an obvious gap in the setup. One packing case now handles the entire sleep routine instead of three separate purchases rattling loose in your bag. Small thing, real thing.

Gen 1 ran men’s sizing only, so a woman ordering a medium was effectively gambling on whether a men’s small would fit. Gen 2 fixes that with real women’s sizing, S through 3XL, on both the zip jacket and the joggers. It’s a basic correction that honestly should have existed from day one. Travel and fashion brands get called out constantly for treating “unisex” as shorthand for “men’s,” so it’s worth flagging when one actually walks that back. Better late than never, though late is still late.

Travel pillow brands have bolted arm slings onto neck pillows for years, and shoulder immobilizer braces do something structurally similar for post-surgery patients. What STR-8 does differently is build the support into a jacket you’d wear anyway, instead of an accessory you have to remember to pack separately. The trade-off is that the benefit only kicks in while you’re wearing their jacket specifically. If you run warm or already love a different travel hoodie, this only works once you swap it out for theirs.

The Gen 2 zip jacket and joggers run S through 3XL, while the original pullover sticks to S through 2XL across five colorways.

You can snag one for your next flight at $109 (limited to just 25 units before the price jumps to $119), or grab the entire bundle for $129 which also includes joggers, a sleep mask, and a travel bag. The STR-8 Jacket 2.0 ships globally starting December 2026.

Click Here to Buy Now: $99.