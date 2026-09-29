Bugatti Residences Miami Is the Most Ambitious Branded Tower to Ever Hit the Miami River

Bugatti has never done anything quietly — and its first American residential project is no exception. On the Miami River, Brandon Haw Architecture is designing a 60-story tower that carries the weight of one of the most storied names in automotive history, and the pressure to deliver is very much part of the brief.

Bugatti Residences Miami is the French marque’s first foray into the American residential market, following the announcement of its Dubai skyscraper in 2023. The site sits at 75 SW Miami Avenue Road in Brickell, commanding over 300 feet of Miami River frontage with sight lines toward Biscayne Bay. Developed by Prosper Group and Belgium’s Versluys Group, the $650 million tower will house 183 residences and four signature penthouses — a deliberately limited collection that keeps the exclusivity intact.

Designer: Brandon Haw Architecture

What Brandon Haw Architecture has pulled off visually is genuinely interesting. The tower is split into four distinct blocks with double-height spaces punctuating the vertical stack — a move that breaks the monotony of the typical glass curtain-wall high-rise and gives the building a sculptural, segmented rhythm that reads as kinetic from the street. The formal language draws from Bugatti’s C-line motif, a design element that has appeared on the brand’s cars since the 1930s, reinterpreted here in the building’s profile and detailing rather than applied as decorative branding.

Inside, Yabu Pushelberg handles the interiors — a pairing that makes immediate sense. The Toronto and New York-based studio brings a sensibility that is simultaneously refined and spatially generous, qualities that align with what Bugatti’s residential arm is chasing. According to Bugatti International managing director Wiebke Ståhl, the vision extends well beyond aesthetics: “every aspect, from exquisite design to seamless service and operations” is considered part of the experience. Rhodium has been named the residential operating partner, reinforcing that the project is being built as much around lifestyle delivery as an architectural statement.

What makes this project worth watching isn’t the brand name — it’s the combination of players. Brandon Haw Architecture has shown a consistent ability to work at the intersection of high design and urban context, and Miami’s river corridor is one of the few remaining sites in the city with genuine spatial drama. The Brickell location gives residents immediate access to one of Miami’s most active neighborhoods, but the river sets a different tempo — quieter, more considered, more architectural.

The residential offering is expected to launch in 2027. Between now and then, the anticipation alone will do exactly what Bugatti has always understood: make people wait for something worth waiting for.