Porsche’s Car Studio Concept Secretly Doubles as a Club

A collector car can be the most exciting thing you own and the least exciting thing you store. Keeping a prized vehicle safe often means leaving it somewhere you have no reason to linger. Porsche Design Concours starts with a better idea: a car deserves a home that feels worth visiting, even when you have no plans to drive. It treats storage as a design problem, not just a question of available space.

Porsche Design and developer Newgard Development Group have introduced Concours as a collection of privately owned automobile studios paired with a membership-based clubhouse. The first locations are planned for West Palm Beach, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, with openings expected in 2028. It is not a new Porsche to take home. It is an attempt to make the time between drives feel like part of owning a car you love.

Designer: Porsche Design

Each of those first two destinations is planned to have 22 studios, for 44 in total. That number helps explain the appeal: this is a relatively small collection of spaces, not an enormous parking structure dressed up with a familiar badge. The studios are privately owned, while the clubhouse offers a shared place to gather. I like the distinction. A collector gets room for a personal relationship with a car, without having to enjoy it entirely alone.

That feels true to the way people actually talk about cars. The conversation is rarely limited to horsepower or resale value. It moves from the one you wanted as a kid to the road trip you still remember, then to whatever another owner has parked nearby. Ordinary storage accommodates the vehicle while ignoring most of that experience. Concours seems designed to give those conversations somewhere to happen, which is a more interesting ambition than building a prettier garage.

The clubhouse is central to that idea. Plans include dining, wellness amenities, event spaces and outdoor terraces, alongside places for owners and guests to spend time together. None of those features makes a car run better, of course. But they could change the reason someone stops by. Instead of making a quick trip to check on a vehicle, you might stay for lunch, meet another enthusiast or simply enjoy being around the cars.

Despite the name on the building, Porsche ownership is not required for an invitation. That is a smart choice. A room full of immaculate examples from one brand might be impressive, but a wider mix of cars could make the place more fun to explore. The best conversations at a car gathering often begin with a surprise, whether it is an unfamiliar model or a familiar one with an unexpected story.

There is also a real architectural challenge here. Porsche Design worked closely on both initial locations, with Gensler executing the Dallas project and Urban Robot Associates handling West Palm Beach. Getting these spaces right will take more than giving every surface a polished finish. Cars need room to be seen, but people need a reason to feel comfortable staying. The strongest version of Concours would make both feel equally welcome.

I can see why this concept extends beyond conventional storage, even if its usefulness will vary by owner. Someone who wants a secure place to leave a car may have simpler options. Someone who enjoys the rituals around ownership, from looking over a vehicle on a quiet morning to sharing it with friends, may find the social space just as valuable as the studio. That difference is the point, and it is worth being clear about.

For now, Concours is a plan rather than a place you can walk into. The renderings and proposed amenities make an appealing case, but the everyday experience will matter more: how welcoming the clubhouse feels, how the studios function and whether owners genuinely want to spend time there. Exclusivity can create a sense of occasion. It cannot, by itself, create a community. The first openings in 2028 will put that promise to the test.

Still, I appreciate the question Porsche Design is asking. A car collection is usually presented as a row of beautiful objects behind closed doors. Concours imagines those doors opening onto a place where people can enjoy the cars and each other’s company. If it succeeds, the payoff will be more than better storage. It will be a good reason to visit a car on a day when the keys never leave your pocket.