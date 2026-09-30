Polaroid Mod point-and-shoot camera brings unpredictability back into play with four creatives modes

Polaroid has created the Mod point-and-shoot camera to replicate some of the most popular visual effects onto the analog film shooting capability. This is far more natural than applying any AI effects or software overlays during post-editing an image. The brand has preserved its unique style of capturing moments over all these decades, and their new Mod instant camera carries the legacy without giving up on modern requirements of the social butterflies.

According to Stine Bauer Dahlberg, Chief Product Officer at Polaroid, “With Mod, we wanted the creative experience to be built into the physical design of the camera. That’s why the four shooting modes sit directly on the dial rather than behind menus or settings.”

Designer: Polaroid

The instant camera adapts a flexible approach to shooting and the unpredictability of the final photograph with four creative modes. The point-and-shoot camera preserves the love of tangible input with the dedicated dial that toggles these modes for taking photographs. There’s the Split Shot mode, which divides the final image into two halves with separate exposures using an accessory that has to be rotated 180 degrees while taking two shots. This fuses two shots into one single Polaroid. The second mode is the Motion Freeze, which delays the flash for some time to let the lens capture motion at the end of a long exposure shot. The mode is best suited for dark environments to create a chaotic effect.

Rotate the dial more, and you get the Double Exposure mode, which layers two separate exposures onto a single photo. This lets you test your creative skills to blend two different subjects into one scene for a surreal effect that someone unassuming would definitely credit to some software trickery or app wizardry. The mode is excellent for experimentation and getting absolutely unpredictable results. The last notch on the dial lands on the Light Painting mode, which lets you take long exposure shots to capture light in motion for a final shot that looks like a trail of light painted onto the photograph. This one is for photographers who love abstract art or those who have experience with light painting characters.

Stine believes the instant camera lets you explore your creativity in random settings and environments. Each of the modes is very intuitive while giving users plenty of room for playing around with the variables. Stine adds that “Mod encourages photographers to slow down, experiment and embrace the curiosity, play and unpredictability that make analogue photography unique.” So, every time you pick up the camera, there is an unknown adventure awaiting you. Each of the modes has been taken directly from photographers who are pros at each one of them. Polaroid has just made them easier to curate, but the users will still have to go through a fair share of shots before perfecting them.

The camera comes with a 750mAh battery to last through 15 packs of shooting, and is easier to carry around since it weighs just 1.15 pounds, which is lighter than earlier models. Polaroid Mod instant camera is going to be available at select retailers in the US from October 6 for $169.99. Availability in other regions is going to commence in early 2027. You’ll have to keep in mind, though, that the single i-Type cartridge capable of taking eight shots costs $19.