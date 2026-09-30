Campanero builds tent trailer that grows from 2-person to 6-person family camper with swappable design

Camper trailers have a lifespan that is not dependent on their construction, but on the requirements of your growing family. When you’re a couple, the trailer’s smaller, and as the kids join, the requirements grow, and everything from the tow vehicle to the loss of money in trade-offs adds up to the cost. This is why Campanero, known for its lightweight, modular tent trailers and folding campers, has unveiled a new modular tent trailer that’s one base for three models. It grows with the growing needs of your family or friends.

So, the three new models released by Campanero build on the same modular trailer platform. You are just required to unzip the tent from the trailer and swap it with the model that best suits the phase of your life you’re in. “That way, one trailer becomes a Pah-Pah, an Eck-Oh, or a Char-Lee,” Campanero explains. When your life changes, your Campanero changes with it, but without the cost of a trailer every time.

Designer: Campanero

To understand what each of the three tent trailer models has to offer, let’s start with the base model called the Pah-Pah. This Campanero trailer packs a living space comfortable enough for solo or two-person escapes that one can tow behind their EV or a small vehicle. Compact yet feature-rich and cozy to live in like a furnished bedroom, the Campanero Pah-Pah has no hard folding panels, no massive tent expansion; it takes up a small space atop the trailer and is designed to let you live there comfortably.

It is made from high-quality Tencate KA-10 poly-cotton fabric supported by a stainless-steel frame on a German chassis prepared for speeds up to 62 mph (100 km/h). Riding akin to a roof tent on a trailer, Pah-Pah’s interior feels more comfortable to camp in than an average rooftop tent (RTT), propelling it into the camper spectrum. When ready to ride away, the tent folds away into the cargo box below. The tent trailer weighs 705 lbs. and is limited to two people. If you make the compromise, you may fit a couple and a small child at max. No matter how many people you have onboard, the tent trailer comes with just one 63 x 79-inch mattress that is roughly 7 inches thick and a total sheltered space of 40 sq. ft.

As mentioned above, Campanero has developed the Pah-Pah base model to function as the foundation of a modular camping system, which grows with your family’s needs. The second model in the list is called the Eck-Oh. Designed for four people, the trailer-top tent increases the sheltered living space from 40 sq. ft. to 91.5 sq. ft., so you can accommodate additional sleepers in there. If you want it as a secluded family retreat, you can choose to utilize the additional space created by the 102 sq. ft. awning for a covered dining area or bathroom.

Eck-Oh, which also bumps up the price from base Pah-Pah’s €13,950 (approx. $15,800) to €16,950 (approx. $19,200), weighs 815 lbs. and ensures up to four people can camp in it easily. If even the four-person tent trailer doesn’t cut the bill for you, Campanero is working on a six-person modular tent trailer model it calls the Char-Lee. This model will increase the sheltered living space to 99 sq ft. inside. It will include a larger 124 sq. ft. awning but will start at a slightly higher €18,950 (approx. $21,500).