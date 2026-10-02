This $249 Player Brings Back the iPod Wheel, and With It, the Lost Art of Owning Your Music

Vinyl came back. Film cameras came back. Flip phones came back, and somehow so did wired earbuds, which I personally never stopped defending. The pattern underneath all of it is the same: we are worn out by devices that do everything, and we are rediscovering objects that do one thing properly and then leave us alone. Somewhere in there we also stopped feeling anything for a rented file sitting on a server in Virginia, billing us monthly for the privilege of maybe still having it next year. New Matter’s Instagram account follows exactly three others, two of which are Teenage Engineering and MSCHF, so you already know which shelf the company wants to stand on.

Sudo plays your music and does nothing else, which in practice means it plays your music without also delivering a Slack ping, an Instagram DM, a text from your landlord, and a reminder that standup started four minutes ago. The whole pitch is a return to a library you actually hold onto instead of one you rent by the month. A tactile wheel handles navigation under a small touchscreen, there is a 3.5mm jack for people who still care, and the thing charges over USB-C like it was born in this decade instead of just dressed for the last one.

Designer: New Matter

I was today years old when I realized how much of my brain was still fluent in click wheel, which is the thing Sudo is actually banking on. Put that ring back under my thumb and twenty years of muscle memory wakes up instantly, skip and back and play exactly where they always lived, no glancing down required. That was always the trick Apple’s industrial design team pulled off and nobody since has bothered to chase, because a touchscreen is cheaper to spec and nobody in a boardroom can put a line item on “it feels right.” Stacking an actual touchscreen above the wheel here is a slightly confused hedge, the one place Sudo seems unsure which decade it belongs to, but it is still the first device in ten years willing to bet that a dial beats a tap.

Flip it over and the hardware starts talking like it means it. Visible hex screws at each corner is a tell I always trust, because a company hiding its screws is usually hiding how little you are meant to open the thing, and a company showing them off is telling you this was built to be serviced, not sealed. The logo on the back is a tidy little glyph, confident enough to sit off center and small. Four colors are on the table, although the Tangerine variant is clearly their highlight product. Personally, it gives me Rabbit R1 and iPhone 17 Pro, so maybe it’s time we move on from that hue.

The software here is simple, in all the right ways. A flat list, playlists, artists, albums, songs, nothing algorithmic elbowing in to suggest what you should be listening to instead. Tagging a Radiohead track as lossless in the corner of the now-playing screen is a small, specific flex, aimed at exactly the audience that still argues about bit depth in forum threads nobody else reads. Letting the album art bleed and smear behind the menu is the one flourish the original iPod never attempted, because in 2004 nobody needed their MP3 player to have a mood. Whether that mood survives contact with a real shipping product is the actual question, not whether the renders look good, because renders always look good.

Nothing here guarantees Sudo ships the way its marketing promises, and renders have broken plenty of hearts before mine. But the instinct underneath it is correct regardless of how the hardware turns out. We spent a decade building devices engineered to never let us finish a thought uninterrupted, and somebody finally looked at that and decided the fix was a machine that simply cannot interrupt us. Whether or not Sudo is the one that pulls it off, it is asking the right question at exactly the right moment, and that alone is worth more attention than another iPod clone deserves on paper.