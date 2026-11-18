A desk fan and a lamp can make a warm evening at the computer more comfortable, but finding room for both is another matter. The Multi-Functional Fan concept brings them together in a rounded frame that can stand on a table or hang overhead. Its central fan tilts independently, letting you redirect the breeze without moving the surrounding light along with it.

The white housing has the outline of a square with generously rounded corners, framing a circular grille rather than the usual exposed fan cage on a pedestal. Orange gives that radial pattern a cheerful, almost flowerlike appearance, while mint green and gray offer quieter alternatives. The illuminated band sits between the grille and outer edge, so the lighting belongs to the enclosure itself.

Designer: HonGa Design

That distinction becomes useful when the fan is suspended above a work surface. Tilting the circular head would aim the airflow toward your chair while leaving the lamp facing downward. You wouldn’t have to point the whole appliance at your face just to catch a breeze. The design separates those two directions, instead of making lighting and ventilation follow exactly the same angle.

The folding handle makes the change of position possible. Raised above the body, it provides a hanging point for a clip; folded behind it, it props the frame up on a tabletop. A wall-mounted arrangement offers another place to put it. There’s no tall stem or separate weighted base to accommodate, although the hanging setup would still need a secure attachment point.

Once evening arrives, the ring gives the appliance another reason to stay nearby. On a bedside table, it could provide a little illumination alongside the breeze without adding a second object. A small, round remote would keep the controls within reach when the fan is overhead, so switching the light wouldn’t mean getting up and reaching for a button on the housing.

The proposed removable front grille acknowledges another familiar part of fan ownership: dust eventually finds its way onto everything behind those narrow slots. Access to the blades could make cleaning less awkward than trying to poke a cloth through the guard. How the cover releases isn’t explained, but making it removable would be a useful consideration for something intended to move between settings.

Outdoor relief is part of the project’s brief, particularly where conventional cooling equipment can’t be installed. That’s an appealing role for a hanging fan and light, but the proposal doesn’t specify weather resistance, power arrangements, airflow, or noise levels. Nor does it establish a working prototype. For now, its flexibility is a design proposition rather than proof of how comfortably it handles summer.

There’s also a small negotiation between the two jobs. You might want air aimed at your face while keeping light away from your eyes, or a breeze after the room goes dark. Independent controls would matter just as much as the tilting head. A fan shouldn’t have to light up your bedroom simply because the evening hasn’t cooled down as you’d hoped.

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