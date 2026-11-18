A painting doesn’t usually remind you about an afternoon meeting, but TRMNL Frame has room for both. This 31.5-inch color e-paper display combines artwork with calendars, weather, and photographs inside a handmade wooden enclosure. The idea is to put useful information somewhere you can glance at it, without turning another corner of your living room into a glowing control center.

The enclosure helps make that argument before anything appears on the screen. White oak, cherry, sapele, and walnut options give Frame the familiar grain and proportions of a picture frame, rather than a tablet stretched to wall size. TRMNL makes the wooden bodies in its Georgia workshop, while a plywood back keeps the electronics out of sight without changing the view from the front.

Designer: TRMNL

The display itself uses E Ink’s new Spectra 6 technology, which reflects ambient light instead of relying on a backlight. That makes it better suited to sitting among prints than behaving like a miniature television. It also means placement matters. A bright breakfast nook makes more sense than an unlit hallway, since the picture won’t illuminate itself when everyone turns the lights off.

At breakfast, you could have a landscape share the screen with today’s appointments and the forecast, then give a family photograph the whole display later. Clock Sync schedules changes for specific times instead of refreshing at fixed intervals. You’re deciding when the picture changes, rather than watching an endless slideshow cycle through your holiday photos while you’re still looking at one sunset.

Fewer refreshes should also help keep the charging cable out of sight for longer. TRMNL estimates two to six months between charges, depending on refresh settings. The included battery is 10,000mAh, with a 20,000mAh upgrade available. That’s a useful arrangement for hanging something where the nearest outlet isn’t conveniently underneath it. Portrait and landscape mounting hardware is included; a kickstand costs extra.

You don’t have to connect Frame to the internet to keep the artwork changing, either. A microSD card can hold images for offline playback, with folder and file names determining how long each stays on screen. That gives family photos a route onto the wall without uploading them to TRMNL’s servers or making your picture collection depend on a working Wi-Fi connection.

Connected features come through TRMNL’s web platform with no required subscription. Open-source firmware and local hosting provide alternatives for people who’d rather manage the setup themselves. Meanwhile, the company’s Lazarus engine converts photographs and artwork for the screen’s limited color palette. The software has an important job here, since recreating a favorite painting takes more than putting a wooden border around some pixels.

Frame is listed at $1,299 in the US, with deliveries targeted for early 2027 rather than an immediate trip onto your wall. It’s a substantial price for a picture that changes occasionally, and it won’t double as a television. Its appeal depends on how much you want a family calendar to live in the room without making the room feel like work.

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