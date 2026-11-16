Steven Holl’s CAUNY Watch Puts a Tiny Color Sculpture on Your Wrist

A watch with a sculpture under the glass is unusual enough. CAUNY’s Sculpture Watch adds another surprise, putting 13 where you’d expect to find 12. Available in two versions, this colorful timepiece turns its dial into a miniature arrangement of interlocking shapes, with raised surfaces and watercolor-like textures that give you something else to notice whenever you look down to check the time.

The dial brings together blue, red, yellow, and green, but there’s nothing especially conventional about how they share the circle. Stepped edges push into neighboring patches, creating a composition that resembles pieces of a small geometric puzzle. Blue and red sections stand proud of the surrounding surface, making their outlines physical edges rather than lines printed across an otherwise flat watch face.

Designers: Cauny x Steven Holl

That extra depth gives light something to work with. The raised sections cast small shadows onto the colors beneath, bringing another set of boundaries into the composition as the lighting changes. Meanwhile, the mottled finish keeps those sharply cut shapes from looking too clinical. It’s a curious combination of precise geometry and the uneven character you’d associate with watercolor paint on textured paper.

The link to painting is deliberate. Part of CAUNY’s Architects of Time series, the watch grew from a conversation about color and a tribute to architect Álvaro Siza. Watercolor studies and a small wooden sculpture informed the design, translating that exploration into something you can wear every day. The circular case stays restrained, leaving the dial to do most of the talking.

Those unusual numerals belong to the Fibonacci sequence: three, five, eight, and 13. The last takes the position normally occupied by 12, while short marks fill the remaining hour positions. It doesn’t add an extra hour to your day, sadly. The arrangement connects timekeeping with mathematical proportion, although you might need a second glance before you stop questioning that number at the top.

Both versions keep that colorful face, changing the frame around it instead. Holl Black pairs its dark case with a matching Horween leather strap, giving the dial a strong outline. Holl Silver uses a silver-toned case and steel mesh bracelet for a more jewelry-like appearance. Neither needs decoration on the strap; there’s already plenty happening underneath the glass to hold your attention.

The case measures approximately 1.42 inches across, keeping this busy composition within a relatively modest circle. A sapphire crystal covers the dial, and a quartz movement drives two slender hands without a seconds hand adding another moving line. CAUNY rates water resistance at 3 ATM, so this is a watch for everyday splashes rather than something to keep on when you go swimming.

Both versions are listed on CAUNY’s Portuguese storefront for €198 (about $219), so neither finish carries a premium. A plain shirt would give those colors plenty of room without requiring an equally colorful outfit. You might buy it for the sculpture, but you’ll still have to answer when someone asks you the time, preferably without explaining the Fibonacci sequence while they’re waiting.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover