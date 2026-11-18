A tent can have room for four sleeping bags and still leave everyone eating snacks on their bedding. And you know what happens when crumbs and things go into your sleeping bags in an outdoor setting. That’s the camping problem Snow Peak’s Landlock X takes seriously. How can you have space there when you aren’t asleep? The two-room shelter pairs a separate bedroom with a living area, which isn’t something that a lot of tents actually have.

The Japanese brand finally brought the Landlock X to North America priced at $1,999.95. It’s a substantial redesign of its existing Landlock shelter, with an adjustable inner room and a frame that supports itself earlier during assembly. The intention is sensible: make a large shelter easier to put up and more useful once it’s standing. And for those who don’t camp often, having something that’s easy to put up and that has enough space are very important.

Designer: Snow Peak

The cleverest change is in the walls. Snow Peak says making them more upright increases usable interior volume by about 10%, without changing the shelter’s external dimensions. That matters because sloping tent walls can make floor space less useful near the edges. I like this kind of improvement: reconsidering the shape of the space rather than asking campers to find an even bigger patch of level ground.

The frame, developed with tent pole specialist DAC, uses aluminum alloy poles, pole boot joints, and swiveling connections at the crossings. Snow Peak says it becomes self-supporting early in the setup process. That doesn’t mean it pitches itself, a distinction worth keeping clear. You still have to assemble and secure it. The company lists an approximate 30-minute setup, which I’d treat as a planning estimate rather than a first-attempt promise.

The included inner room adjusts between two-person and four-person configurations and can be installed on either side. For a couple, that means choosing a smaller bedroom and leaving more room for the rest of camp life. Add two more sleepers, and the balance changes. It’s a useful acknowledgment that the same people don’t necessarily take the same camping trip every time.

Large mesh side panels, front and rear doors, and a skylight give the enclosure several ways to open up. The front door can also become an awning with separately sold upright poles. I appreciate having choices between fully enclosed and fully exposed, especially in a shelter intended for hanging out. These openings offer ventilation options, though they don’t establish how cool it will feel on a hot afternoon.

The roof and wall fabric is 75-denier silicone polyester with a light-blocking pigment polyurethane coating and a stated minimum 3,000 mm water-resistance rating. Those are manufacturer specifications, not results from our testing. The skylight is an appealing counterpoint to the light-blocking fabric: the design provides a way to admit daylight instead of treating a darker interior as everyone’s preference.

Winter use comes with an important shopping caveat. Snow Peak says compatible wood-burning tent stoves are scheduled to reach the US in early 2027. The stove configuration also requires the optional Landlock X TC fly cover. It’s an expansion path, not a heating system included in the purchase, so I wouldn’t build an upcoming winter trip around that future availability.

Then there’s the considerable commitment in space, weight, and money. The Landlock X measures 20.5 by 13.3 feet, reaches 6.7 feet at its highest point, and weighs about 56.2 pounds. This is car-camping equipment, with a footprint worth checking against your campsite before booking. Stakes aren’t included, either. At nearly $2,000, I’d prefer those essentials in the bag, even if experienced campers already have their own preferences.

I can see the appeal for someone who parks, sets up, and stays for several nights. The adjustable bedroom and more upright walls address how people actually occupy a campsite, not simply where they lie down. My reservation is the scale of the purchase for an occasional weekend away. But if lingering over breakfast or sitting out a rainy afternoon is part of the plan, giving that time its own room makes sense to me.

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