Footwear for sports, especially running, has reached new heights of technical innovation. As athletes push themselves harder with every stride, Nike continues to raise the bar, striving to be the first choice for every sporting need. Whether it is the new Apex, which combines double-stacked Air Zoom units with a ZoomX LT foam midsole, or the recently unveiled Tuned Air cushioning platform for its shoes, Nike continues to push harder with every innovation.

Nike Air, which absorbs impact with every step and springs back into shape, has been part of Nike soles for the longest time. Now the Swoosh company has an innovation on the block; it’s called the Tuned Air, and it is the next-generation cushioning technology, which will find its place in Nike soles starting next year.

Designer: Nike

Officially unveiled by Nike, the new Air cushioning technology is designed to provide a new way the Air units feel and perform. The new manufacturing technique will allow the brand to customize the sole cushioning for different athletes and sports. The platform, according to Nike, will use the proprietary digital printing technique to create the customizable Air units tailored according to the requirements.

The new Tuned Air technology is likely to make its debut in footwear in late 2027, but there is no word on what the shoe will be. Nike, though, references that the first launch would be a running shoe and the technology will expand into other sporting categories later.

If Nike is believed, the new cushioning technology has been in development for more than a decade and is inspired by the digital printing technique used to produce colorful magazine covers. Nike engineers have developed on the printing idea to create the Tuned Air that is capable of controlling the internal structure of an Air unit. It opens up unlimited possibilities for the Air units to adapt to the individual athlete’s needs depending on their sport.

So, what really sets the Tuned Air apart from a traditional Air unit? The Tuned Air uses a digital printing and selective lamination process in which a specially developed ink inside the Air unit runs through a selective lamination process to ensure when sections bond together and which remain separate. This allows Nike to control how the Air unit absorbs and rebounds beneath the foot. Engineers can target areas of the sole for responsiveness and cushioning and create complex internal shapes based on user requirements.

“Tuned Air gives us greater speed and precision in how we create Air, so we can design the right cushioning experience around the needs of each athlete and sport,” says Phil McCartney, EVP, Chief Innovation, Design & Product Officer.

Nike says that the new manufacturing technique, which offers flexibility in designing Air units across different footwear sizes, can also help accelerate the development process. At its Advanced Product Creation Center, the average time required to develop new Air units has decreased by 70%. The process that took roughly three weeks previously can now be done in as little as three days, Nike affirms.

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